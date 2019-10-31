England will keep their trust in twin playmakers George Ford and Owen Farrell ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final. Coach Eddie Jones has given them the task of claiming World Cup glory against South Africa next Saturday at the International Stadium, Yokohama. In the process, Jones named an unchanged side for the most awaited match of the tournament.

Jones kept faith in Ford ever since the fly-back displayed an outstanding performance that helped his side win 19-7 in the semi-final over New Zealand. Despite Springboks center Damien de Allende's physical threat on the field, Ford will start for the Red Roses.

Jones had dropped Ford against Australia earlier in the tournament in the hopes of tightening the team's midfield defence. Jones' aim was to keep the Wallabies' Samu Kerevi contained throughout the game. However, as the Red Roses have now advanced to the all-important final, the coach wants to topple the South African lineup in Yokohama. To do that, Ford will be an integral part of the team.

Farrell and Manu Tuilagi will continue their partnership at the center. On the other hand, Kyle Sinckler's recovery from a calf injury will ensure that he plays in the front row. If that happens, England will certainly get a boost ahead of the final.

There is, however, one injury-enforced change on the bench. Ben Spencer will replace Willi Heinz, as the latter has been ruled out of Jones' 50th match as England head coach, courtesy to a hamstring injury.

Spencer is set to win his fourth England cap and will be making his World Cup debut in case he is brought on to replace scrum-half Ben Youngs. Coincidentally, since March 2016, this is the first time that Jones named an unchanged team. And this is also the second overall occasion when it happened.

According to Shropshirestar, Jones said, "It has been a good week, the players have been together a while now so it's less about the volume of training this week, it's more about sharpening the sword," Jones said. South Africa are a difficult opponent and we are going to have to fight really hard to win. We know the physical part of the game is going to be important and the players will go into this game well prepared knowing how we want to play. We will go and play with no fear."