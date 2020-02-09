In the 117-114 loss by the Portland Trail Blazers against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Damian Lillard lost his patience and shouted profanities on the court and directly at officials, after his possible game-tying layup was "blocked" by Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert.

Lillard was asking for a goaltending call, a rule in basketball where if a shot attempt is touched by a defending player on its way down, the shot would be considered counted. No further penalties would be given to the defending player. This rule was set to prevent players from blocking the rim like a goalie.

In a video posted by ClutchPoints, it's clear that there was a goaltending violation. Even in-game commentators saw it right away. Dallas first time All-Star Luka Doncic took to twitter to share his thoughts about the sloppy officiating.

how you miss that call?ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼â€â™‚ï¸ — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 8, 2020

The score was 116-114, with Utah Jazz in the lead at the time. If Lillard's layup was counted, it would have tied the game with 9 seconds left to play. The result could have been different. Replays showed that the shot would not likely have gone in, but the goaltending is evident in the video playback.

Lillard was working hard to win the game. He fired an off-balanced three to tie the game at 112 with just over a minute left to play. The Jazz scored in their next possession, giving them a two-point lead. Lillard then scored another two points to tie the game again at 114. The Jazz scored again, and the questionable no-call happened in Portland's next possession.

The game matters for Portland. They are now in 9th place in the Western Conference. Their 24-29 record after this loss puts them a bit farther from the 26-26 8th place Memphis Grizzlies. Portland went from 13th to 9th place since signing Carmelo Anthony last November. They are now playoff contenders halfway through the regular season.

Damian Lillard is also on fire. He has been averaging 40.8 points in the last 10 games. In this game, he scored 42, 44 if the goaltending call was given, and probably more if the game went into overtime.