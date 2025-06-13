Organisations have been under increasing pressure to reduce software spending waste as SaaS ecosystems grow more complex. According to a 2025 report by ScoreDetect, enterprises waste an average of $127.3 million annually on unused software licenses, with 49 per cent of SaaS licenses sitting idle each month. Prasanna Naik, a longtime product and engineering expert, recognised this issue and co-founded CloudEagle to fix it.

In recent years, rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and widespread layoffs across the tech industry forced big companies like Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet to tighten budgets and reevaluate software management practices.

As spending came under intense scrutiny, many organisations realised they lacked the tools to accurately track usage, eliminate waste, or make timely, cost-saving decisions. For Prasanna Naik, this revealed a deeper, systemic problem within the industry — an insight that ultimately shaped the direction of CloudEagle.

Technical Roots and Foundational Perspective

Naik's practical solutions stem from his technical foundation and problem-solving mindset. After completing his master's degree in computer networking at North Carolina State University and training at Stanford in product design and startup formation, he began building scaled systems.

His early work at Starent Networks on LTE gateways introduced him to telecom infrastructure at a high level. After Cisco acquired the company, Naik expanded into global scaling and system endurance roles.

Naik led key innovations at Riverbed and Oracle, from showcasing mobile backhaul optimisation prototypes globally to deploying IPv6 for scalable public sector infrastructure. He also launched strategic initiatives to eliminate bottlenecks in developer operations, revive stalled projects, and drive developer productivity at Airbnb.

His journey from dense systems engineering to decisive product leadership defined his perspective. He understands a key truth: engineering problems rarely offer a perfect answer—only a range of options, some better than others. His career centres on choosing the right solution at the right moment.

Founding CloudEagle and Addressing a Widespread Problem

In 2021, Naik co-founded CloudEagle and Nidhi Jain to address rising costs, fragmented software tools, and limited visibility, challenges that hindered enterprise teams from managing their systems amid growing economic pressures.

During the 2022–2023 downturn, companies operating under tighter budgets turned to CloudEagle for greater clarity and control. Naik initially led product and engineering, then expanded his role to include customer onboarding, engagement and internal operations, guaranteeing the platform delivered consistent value at every stage.

CloudEagle employs intelligent models to analyse usage patterns, contract data, and user behaviour to surface inefficiencies, forecast renewals, and cut software waste. The platform provides real-time visibility into spending at a time when precision proves crucial.

'We built CloudEagle to deliver actionable insights and automate the manual processes that drain IT budgets,' says Naik. 'Our technology enables companies to see exactly where they are overspending, and our platform translates those insights directly into savings.'

One standout feature of the platform, its usage-based license harvesting module, analyses how tools function together in real-world workflows — extending beyond basic login data. This level of insight enabled clients to save $50,000 in the first few months and over $500,000 within a year, delivering real value during periods of financial pressure.

CloudEagle gained early traction through its measurable results. Naik raised $3.2 million in seed funding, and Gartner recognised the platform in its Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms for AI-Driven SaaS Optimization, validating its relevance and technical rigour. The company also earned back-to-back TiE50 Awards in 2022, 2023 and again in 2025 — an honour given to high-growth startups by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) for showing strong early promise, real-world value, and technical maturity.

These achievements stood out amid economic headwinds. When the tech industry faced widespread budget cuts, and spending freezes, CloudEagle maintained its growth trajectory and established itself as a critical partner for enterprises seeking to optimise their software investments. The company's resilience during this challenging period demonstrated the essential nature of its solution, helping numerous organisations weather the financial storm while maintaining operational efficiency.

Startup Mentorship and Community Building

Beyond his work at CloudEagle, Naik has invested in more than 15 early-stage companies with successful exits, including Senti Biosciences and OnSpecta. He shares practical advice for new founders through his LinkedIn angel investing and founder series posts. He also mentors startups through programs such as NC State's eGames, a startup competition for early-stage ventures, and Minority Innovation Weekend, a program supporting underrepresented founders.

'Success in startups is less about one big idea and more about consistent execution,' he says. 'I try to help founders stay close to the problem they're solving and focus on real metrics.'

His guidance reflects a more profound commitment to building networks that support ethical and lasting progress rather than focusing solely on product launches.

Leadership Style and Ongoing Relevance

Drawing from his technical foundation and startup experiences, Naik continues to guide CloudEagle's product direction through a hands-on, customer-led strategy. 'When you listen closely, the roadmap almost builds itself,' he says.

Responding to market needs has proven to be a smart strategy, especially as demand increases across the SaaS and AI sectors. Vena Solutions projects that global SaaS spending will exceed $1.2 trillion by 2032. Meanwhile, analysts estimate that over 80 per cent of companies will adopt AI in their IT environments by 2026, up from just five per cent in the past two years. These shifts highlight the growing need for platforms like CloudEagle that promote efficient spending and intelligent growth.

With software investments rising and systems growing more complex, Naik applies field-tested strategies to convert visibility into tangible, lasting value.