The battle for the 2022/23 English Premier League title is heading for the home stretch and Arsenal FC are keeping a loose grip on a lead that they have been managing for most of the season so far. While the tide may still turn in the coming weeks, the Gunners are the current favourites to clinch the title.

The excitement is palpable amongst Arsenal fans, and a potential league victory has caused ticket prices for their final game of the season to skyrocket to £53,000 each. Arsenal will play against Wolverhampton Wanderers and potentially clinch the Premier League trophy on May 28 at home at the Emirates Stadium.

Of course, the club could also potentially mathematically secure the title earlier, but their penultimate match will be away at Nottingham Forest. Their home match against Brighton on May 13 could also be the winning match, but most are expecting the big party to take place on the very last fixture of the campaign.

Current standings

As it stands, Arsenal are sitting on top of the league table with 69 points. They are eighth points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, who are at 61 points but with a game in hand. This means that if Pep Guardiola's men win their next match and go level on matches played, the gap could narrow down to only five points.

It will be a tense final few weeks for Arsenal, who had been leading the race for most of the campaign. Manchester United are currently in third place with two games in hand, but they only have 50 points. The rest are further back, meaning Mikel Arteta's side are mostly just focusing on fending off the Sky Blues.

The excitement is understandable

It has been nearly a two-decade wait for Arsenal fans, who last saw their team lift the Premier League trophy back in 2004. However, such a big event for the fan base has resulted in some people taking the opportunity to score a quick profit.

Some fans who may be holding on to season tickets have decided to sell them for eye-watering amounts. Currently, most second-hand tickets are being made available for over a thousand pounds. Just like in most sports stadiums, the release of tickets is scheduled, and some people have easier access to the tickets due to being club members of other special concessions.

Tickets that are in high demand sell out quickly, with many desperate fans ending up buying from resellers. Now, with a potentially historic match coming up for Arsenal, The Sun reports that lower tier seats at the Emirates Stadium are currently being sold for up to £53,000 each.

To put things into perspective, the usual price of the most expensive matchday tickets located in the Centre Upper section is only £131.

Fans have mixed reactions

Arsenal fans are understandably excited, and many are already finding ways to secure their tickets. However, fans of other teams find the prices ridiculous and are even poking fun at Gunners fans by stating they could potentially be spending a wad of cash only to watch City lift the trophy instead.

Realistically, the defending champions still have a strong chance of making a comeback this season. Manchester City will be hosting Arsenal on April 26, and that match could be the one that will determine the league winners if Arsenal slip up at some point in the coming weeks and drop points.

Either way, it is a sad reality that the scalpers are around and fans could potentially end up getting scammed. It is one thing to pay for overpriced tickets, but others have even ended up paying for fake tickets which meant they could not even watch the games at all.

Fans have started to take to social media to pressure the FA to look into those who are selling match tickets at exorbitant prices. It remains to be seen if any action will be taken.