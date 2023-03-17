Arsenal fans were left reeling after the team crashed out of the round-of-16 in the Europa League on Thursday evening. The Gunners were held to a 3-3 draw on aggregate by Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, who later went on to claim the victory 3-5 on penalties. Fans at the Emirates Stadium were devastated, and some zeroed in on reality TV star Kim Kardashian while looking for someone to bear the brunt of their frustration.

Kim was spotted in the stands watching the game with her son Saint, who is known to be an Arsenal fan. Seven-year-old Saint appeared to enjoy the match despite the result, and he was seen jumping up and down enthusiastically alongside a group of other young boys in videos that his mum shared on her Instagram stories. Back in January, Saint was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey during his birthday celebrations. It is still unclear how he ended up becoming a Gunners fan.

However, that may be revealed if reports about an upcoming documentary are true. According to The Sun, Kim is in London to film a secret documentary, and her visit to the Emirates with Saint could be featured. If so, she may shed light on how her son with ex-husband Kanye West came to like the Premier League side. Saint is one of her four children with the rapper, whom she divorced in 2021.

After the Gunners lost, fans were quick to bring up the "Kardashian curse," blaming it among many other reasons why the team crashed out of the competition.

Fans of the reality TV superstar and her entire clan will be familiar with what is called the "Kardashian curse." Over the years, Kim and other members of the Kardashian family have been romantically linked to famous athletes. Unfortunately, while the Kardashians continue to be at the forefront of pop culture, their exes saw their careers eventually fizzling out. Fans have since perceived this as the "Kardashian curse," wherein their presence at games supposedly causes problems for their partners.

When Kim first burst into the spotlight more than ten years ago, she was dating NFL player Reggie Bush. She later married NBA Player Kris Humphries in the now infamous relationship that led to divorce in just 72 days. His NBA career never really peaked, and not many will even remember him now if not for his marriage with Kim.

Meanwhile, the alleged curse also extends to Kim's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Khloe was previously married to former LA Lakers player Lamar Odom, whose career spiralled out of control. After retirement and while their divorce was being processed, he was found drugged up and unconscious in a brothel.

Khloe later entered a relationship and had a baby with Tristan Thompson, whose career also went on a downward trajectory soon after. To be fair, there is no evidence to prove that she caused the demise of their respective careers.

Their half-sister Kendall Jenner, has also dated or been linked to NBA players Devin Booker, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson and Chandler Parsons.

In any case, the myth of the "Kardashian curse" appears to have now crossed the pond, and Arsenal fans are convinced that it had something to do with the early Europa League exit. However, it is unclear if Kim is an actual supporter of the club, or if she was only there to accompany her son. Likewise, there do not seem to be any reports of her possibly having a romantic involvement with anyone on the pitch.

Apart from the documentary, Kim may have also hinted on a collaboration with Prime hydration drink. She shared a photo of a table filled with bottles of the sports drink alongside copies of the matchday programme. Prime was created by YouTube stars KSi and Logan Paul, who have both ventured into boxing.

With Kim boasting 348 million followers on the social media platform, a single Instagram post from her holds massive advertising value. It is still unclear if her post featuring Prime is an ad, but one can only speculate considering how the Kardashian clan has monetised their brand in every shape or form.