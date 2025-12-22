The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly navigating a period of significant transition within their charitable empire as claims surface of further staff redundancies at the Archewell Foundation. Despite a public rebrand intended to signal a 'new chapter' for the family, the organisation appears to be grappling with a stark financial reality that has seen donations tumble and high-level directors depart.

Reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently let go of three additional staff members, including the foundation's high-profile program and operations director, Kristen Slevin. Slevin, whose annual salary reportedly reached as high as £115,000 ($146,000), is said to have departed approximately a week ago. This move follows a series of exits over the summer, which included press secretaries Kyle Boulia and Charlie Gipson, further fuelling the narrative of a 'revolving door' at the Sussexes' California headquarters.

Financial Realities Behind the Archewell Foundation Rebrand

The reported staff cuts come at a time when the charity's accounts paint a challenging picture of its long-term viability. In 2024, the organisation recorded total expenses of approximately £4 million ($5.1 million), while only managing to secure £1.65 million ($2.1 million) in fresh donations. This shortfall is particularly poignant given that the charity distributed just under £1 million ($1.25 million) in grants during the same period.

Insiders suggest that the plummeting finances have necessitated a fundamental 'refresh' of the operation. On Dec. 19, it was announced that the Archewell Foundation would be renamed Archewell Philanthropies. A spokesperson for the organisation described the shift as a way to 'broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact'.

However, the glossy messaging of the rebrand stands in contrast to the alleged internal restructuring. While the Sussexes' representatives have attempted to downplay the reports of job losses, telling the Daily Mail that 'currently, the same full team remains in place', other sources within the organisation have been more candid. One representative admitted that 'some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles', though they declined to discuss specific personnel details further.

A Family Affair Amid the Archewell Foundation Transition

The new identity of Archewell Philanthropies is designed to place a greater emphasis on the couple's children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The mission statement now explicitly mentions the children, aiming to create a legacy that allows the family to 'expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours' together.

This shift was visible last month during a community event ahead of Thanksgiving. The duke and duchess were joined by Archie and Lilibet at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, where the family helped prepare meals for local residents. Onlookers noted that the young royals were actively involved, with Archie and Lilibet helping their parents roll up dough and package food on the assembly line.

While these public displays of unity and service aim to bolster the couple's image, the underlying financial pressures remain. The challenge for Harry and Meghan will be to prove that Archewell Philanthropies can sustain its ambitious global goals despite a shrinking workforce and a significant drop in donor support.

As they move into 2026, the success of this 'next chapter' will likely depend on whether they can stabilise their internal team and revitalise the funding that remains the lifeblood of their charitable vision.