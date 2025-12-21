When Queen Camilla was forced to retreat behind the heavy curtains of the palace last December, suffering from a diagnosis that would strike fear into any 78-year-old, the public expected her recovery to be a somber affair of rest and royal protocol. However, it appears Her Majesty found solace in a rather more scandalous pursuit than expected. Rather than reaching for a stuffy history tome or a classic of English literature, the queen turned to the steamy, high-stakes world of 1980s independent television.

It has been revealed that Camilla credit's her recovery from a serious bout of pneumonia to none other than the sexually charged Disney+ drama Rivals. The series, an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's legendary 'bonking bonanza' novel, provided the perfect escapist tonic for a royal sidelined by illness. This rare glimpse into her private life offers a refreshing look at what palace insiders describe as a 'saucy' sense of humour and a genuine appetite for earthy storytelling.

From Royal Duty to Raunchy TV: Why Rivals Was the Perfect Pneumonia Cure

The revelation came during a poignant and spirited visit to the Bristol set of Rivals on Monday, Dec. 15. The queen attended the filming of the show's second season not just as a head of state, but as a genuine superfan. While meeting the cast — which includes Alex Hassell, Victoria Smurfit and David Tennant — Camilla spoke candidly about how the show lifted her spirits during a particularly dark period for her health.

'I remember watching it last year when I was ill – I had pneumonia,' the queen told the gathered cast members. 'I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards. I'm looking forward to this one coming out'.

The timing of her illness was significant. In December 2024, the queen was notably absent from several high-profile events, including part of the Qatari state visit, after being diagnosed with the respiratory infection. At 78, such a diagnosis is never taken lightly by the royal medical team, but it seems the antics of the fictional Rutshire elite provided the necessary laughter to aid her recuperation. 'It's just good fun. And I think nowadays people need some good fun,' she remarked. 'People want to be lifted, don't they? And just be able to have a good laugh'.

Queen Camilla Verdict: Galloping Through Sex, Horses and 'Impossibly Handsome Men'

The visit was also a tribute to the late Dame Jilly Cooper, who passed away earlier this year. Camilla and the iconic novelist were long-time friends, sharing a love for the English countryside and, evidently, a mischievous wit. Upon Cooper's death, the queen issued a heartfelt written tribute, famously concluding with the wish: 'May her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs'.

Standing on the O'Hara family kitchen set, the queen looked every bit the devoted reader as she chatted with Alex Hassell about his portrayal of the notorious Rupert Campbell-Black. Showing her deep knowledge of the source material, she joked about his hair colour, noting: 'It's so funny seeing you dark because you always imagine Rupert as blond'.

Hassell, seemingly unfazed by the royal critique, explained that while his hair is dyed, it was never going to be blond. 'Jilly was alright with it,' he assured her. 'I think she looked me over a few times and gave her approval'.

When Victoria Smurfit cheekily asked if the queen had 'fact-checked' the books for 'just how delicious the men were and all the horses,' Camilla didn't miss a beat. While she playfully denied the fact-checking, she admitted to having 'interesting memories' of the stories, adding with a twinkle in her eye that she 'galloped through them'.

One senior royal source noted that this openness is part of why the queen remains so relatable to the British public. 'She has always enjoyed risqué humour and earthy storytelling – it's part of what makes her so relatable,' they whispered. 'People are sometimes surprised, but Camilla has a very saucy side and a genuine love of fun'.

As the cast prepares for the release of the next instalment, they do so with the ultimate seal of royal approval. For Queen Camilla, Rivals was more than just a television show; it was the cheeky companion that saw her through one of her most challenging health scares in recent years.