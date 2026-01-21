A tale of exile, betrayal and unexpected friendship is playing out among the transatlantic elite. When the Sussexes decamped to California two years ago, they set the royal establishment ablaze — but their story pales in comparison with the family fallout now roiling the Beckhams' household. From the crown to David Beckham's empire, broken bonds are reshaping the social hierarchies of celebrity and monarchy alike.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have struck up a surprising new alliance with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, that observers are already dubbing the 'US Fab Four' — a nod to the original quartet of royals that once dominated the media landscape. The irony is clear: two couples bruised by the same establishment are finding solace in one another, far from prying eyes and the judgment of those they once called family.

The thread connecting them is unmistakable. Just as the Sussexes' departure from royal life became known as 'Megxit', the Beckhams' turmoil has been branded 'Beckxit' — though this rupture runs through the family business, not the monarchy.

Brooklyn and Nicola have become estranged from David and Victoria Beckham, creating a rift that has reverberated through celebrity circles.The younger Beckham and his actress wife have found themselves on the opposite side of a widening chasm not only from his parents but also from the entire Wales household, which has long maintained close ties with the Beckhams.

What makes this alliance so intriguing is how quickly it has coalesced. Though Brooklyn and Nicola never received a personal invitation to the Sussexes' Montecito mansion, the two couples gravitated towards one another at a star-studded event hosted by Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins. It was there that Harry and Meghan allegedly extended particular warmth and generosity to the younger pair, an encounter that catalysed something more substantial. Sources close to the group told Closer magazine that the Sussexes are keen to build on this friendship, seeing genuine potential for it to develop into something more enduring and culturally significant.

The New 'US Fab Four': Building a Power Alliance

The momentum has accelerated with remarkable speed. Meghan, 43, has taken Nicola, 30, under her wing in a mentorship capacity befitting her experience as an actress and public figure. Meghan has reportedly showered the couple with invitations to an array of exclusive experiences: Harry's Invictus Games, the Sussexes' Portuguese villa and their California residence. Beyond the material offerings, insider sources reveal that Meghan and Nicola are actively collaborating on joint ventures, brainstorming ways to pool their talents and influence.

'The Sussexes are looking to really build on this friendship, and all of them see huge potential for it to evolve into a "US Fab Four"', one insider shared with Closer. The source added that this new alliance represents more than mere socialising — it symbolises a deliberate repositioning. 'Creating this new power alliance is a big slap in the face for David, Victoria and the royals, but the four have zero qualms or regrets about that, because they all feel like they've been so badly wronged. As far as they're all concerned, teaming up and finding solidarity in adversity is a no-brainer.'

Understanding the Rift: Why History Echoes

The Beckhams' falling-out with the Sussexes dates back to an alleged leak of private stories to the press — something Harry and Meghan have attributed to Victoria's camp. Though the Beckhams vehemently deny such accusations, David was reportedly left seething by the allegations. Since then, the family has cleaved decidedly towards the Wales camp, leaving the younger Beckhams feeling stranded between two worlds.

For Meghan, the situation rings painfully familiar. She finds kinship with Nicola over their shared experience of being cast as villains in familial dramas, a narrative that Meghan herself has endured relentlessly. Both women understand what it means to be portrayed unfairly by those closest to them, to be scapegoated when relationships fracture. This shared vulnerability appears to be the true foundation of their friendship — not mere celebrity camaraderie, but genuine empathy forged in the crucible of public scrutiny and private suffering.