Prince Harry has named Prince William and the Princess of Wales in an emotional witness statement, describing what he calls a lifetime of terrifying intrusion during his phone-hacking case against a major newspaper publisher.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the High Court this week as a claimant in his legal battle against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday. He appeared in Court 76 not in a ceremonial role, but as a private individual seeking accountability for alleged unlawful newsgathering.

In a 23-page witness statement submitted to the court, Prince Harry detailed the personal toll of intense media scrutiny and stated that the experience had damaged trust within his family. He explicitly referenced his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, as he set out the wider impact of press intrusion on their lives.

The statement described years of surveillance and distress, which Harry said shaped his worldview and fuelled deep anxiety. He presented the account as more than a procedural document, characterising it as a record of sustained fear and emotional harm.

Prince Harry has joined forces with other high-profile claimants, including Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Baroness Doreen Lawrence. The group alleges that ANL titles carried out a 'clear, systematic and sustained' campaign of unlawful information gathering. The claims include phone hacking, the use of private investigators and the acquisition of confidential medical information through deception.

ANL has rejected the allegations and continues to describe them as unfounded and defamatory.

A Bond Under the Microscope: The Strained Sibling Narrative

The heart of Harry's testimony lies in the erosion of his once-unshakeable bond with the Prince of Wales. In his statement, the Duke reflected on a time when the brothers were each other's primary confidants, a relationship he claims was systematically dismantled by tabloid intrusion.

'As brothers, we naturally discussed personal aspects of our lives,' Harry wrote, 'as we trusted each other with the highly sensitive information we shared about our private, family and professional lives.'

Harry alleges that the publication of intimate details, including private conversations about photographs of their late mother, Princess Diana, could only have been achieved through illicit means. The mentions of the Princess of Wales were notably brief, referred to simply as 'HRH The Princess of Wales, my brother's wife', a clinical phrasing that some observers believe reflects the current state of their personal relations.

The Duke also detailed the 'regular contact' he maintained with his father, King Charles, during the period in question. He expressed particular horror at the idea that voicemails left on the King's landline by himself and other Royal Household staff were being intercepted, describing the contents as 'highly personal' and 'sensitive'.

The Paranoia of Surveillance: The Human Impact of Hacking

Beyond the high-level royal mentions, Harry's evidence painted a harrowing picture of the psychological toll of life under the tabloid lens. He spoke of an 'endless pursuit' and an 'obsession' by the press to keep him under constant surveillance.

This atmosphere, he claimed, drove him to a state of being 'paranoid beyond belief', causing him to isolate himself and doubt even his closest friends.

'It is disturbing to feel that my every move, thought or feeling was being tracked and monitored just for the Mail to make money out of it,' he stated in written evidence. The trial, which is expected to last up to ten weeks, will see Harry take the stand for a full day of cross-examination this Thursday.

Despite the heavy emotional weight of the proceedings, the geographic and emotional distance within the family remains. Although King Charles returned to London yesterday for engagements at Lancaster House, there are no plans for a father-son reunion.

Similarly, Prince William remains at a distance, with no meetings scheduled between the brothers. As the legal battle reaches its final chapter, the Prince appears more determined than ever to hold the media accountable, even if it means recounting the most painful chapters of his royal life.