Ashton Kutcher's growing involvement in high-stakes technology deals is reportedly placing strain on his marriage to Mila Kunis, with friends warning that his focus on billion-dollar ventures is leaving the actress increasingly isolated.

As the 47-year-old actor-turned-mogul cements his status as a tech titan, whispers from within his inner circle suggest that his ten-year marriage to Kunis is feeling the strain of his relentless boardroom ambitions.

Kutcher, whose net worth is estimated at a staggering $200 million, has spent the last decade shifting his gaze from the bright lights of Hollywood to the binary code of Silicon Valley.

His recent appointment to the board of a $2.7 billion consortium, which recently took the exclusive Soho House private, is just the latest feather in a cap already overflowing with savvy investments.

However, while his portfolio is flourishing, sources claim his home life is becoming increasingly isolated, leaving 42-year-old Kunis to navigate the quiet spaces of their Los Angeles life alone.

The Great Divide: Boardrooms vs. Red Carpets

The transition from 'it-boy' actor to serious venture capitalist hasn't just changed Kutcher's daily schedule; it has fundamentally altered his social landscape. Insiders suggest that Kutcher has 'kind of lost interest in Hollywood', including the friendships that once defined the couple's social life.

His energy is now almost entirely consumed by investment meetings and pursuing business elites.

'All his energy is tied up with these investments and with befriending these businessmen,' an insider shared. 'There's no time for socialising outside of that.' This shift is particularly poignant given the couple's history.

Meeting as teenagers on the set of That '70s Show, their journey from co-stars to a 2015 wedding was the ultimate Hollywood fairytale. Now, with daughter Wyatt, 11, and son Dimitri, 9, the reality of a 'workaholic' partner is hitting home.

While Kutcher is technically still in the game taking on a villainous turn as a shadowy tech billionaire in the 2026 FX body-horror series The Beauty, the role feels like a case of art imitating life.

Even on set, the focus remains on 'The Corporation', the name of his character and a fitting reflection of his real-world persona.

Tech Deals and the Ten-Year Marriage Itch

For Mila Kunis, the challenge lies in the divergent paths their lives are taking. Unlike her husband, Kunis has no desire to retreat from the industry that made her a household name.

She remains deeply committed to her acting career and has several high-profile projects currently in development. Turning her back on Hollywood simply isn't part of her plan.

The tension arises from a basic clash of lifestyles: the fast-paced, global world of tech acquisitions versus the creative, community-focused life of a working actress in L.A.

'In a lot of ways, they're on two very different paths right now,' the source added. 'That's something they need to figure out, which is going to be tough.'

Pals are reportedly urging Kutcher to look up from his spreadsheets before the 'isolation' Kunis is feeling becomes an unbridgeable gap. Despite a rare, united front at the 2026 Golden Globes earlier this month, the underlying issue remains.

Balancing a $2.7 billion empire with a decade-long marriage is a deal that requires more than just financial acumen, it requires time that Kutcher currently seems unwilling to spare.