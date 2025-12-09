Prince Harry's battle over his safety in Britain has taken another dramatic turn. Insiders claimed that his security detail when visiting the UK is currently under review.

The Duke of Sussex lost a legal battle in May to have his security arrangement reinstated every time he comes back to the UK. In an interview with BBC after the ruling, the Duke said he does not feel safe bringing his family back to his homeland because he could not ensure their safety.

He also blamed the chaos within his family for losing his court battle. 'This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute, and it makes me really, really sad that we're sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made most likely, in fact I know, to keep us under the roof,' the prince stated.

At the moment, insiders claimed that a review from the Home Office will evaluate whether he should be given automatic full police protection as soon as he arrives in the UK, even now that he is no longer a working member of the British Royal Family.

But a spokesperson from the Home Office mentioned that the department welcomed the judgment that sided with the British government.

'The UK government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate, the Home Office spokesperson said. 'It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security.'

Request for Full Security Assessment

According to sources close to the prince, the security evaluation is long overdue. The Duke reportedly sent a private letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood requesting a full security risk assessment, according to The Guardian.

Allegedly, Harry was informed that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), the office responsible for making decisions regarding protection measures, will consult with its Risk Management Board (RBM) to reevaluate his threat level. It will be the first reassessment since 2020.

The prince blamed what he called an 'establishment stitch-up' after losing his court battle for the reinstatement of his security privilege, paid for by British taxpayers.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry faced the most serious security risk in the UK, alongside his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the prime minister. However, during an assessment done in February 2020, his risk rating dropped significantly, prompting the removal of his automatic right to armed protection.

The decision based on the latest evaluation is expected to be released by RAVEC next month. If it rules that armed protection is necessary each time he sets foot in the UK, the taxpayers must pay for his security arrangements.

Visiting the King

If Harry and his family regain police protection in the UK, it could pave the way for a long-awaited family reunion. King Charles has not seen his youngest son's children — Prince Archie, 6 and Princess Lilibet, 4 — since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The prince has previously said that he cannot bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children to Britain without official protection.

For now, the Royal Family has not released any statement regarding Harry's security requests.