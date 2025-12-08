Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, has made a heartfelt plea to talk to her despite her claims of reaching out after his leg amputation. The 81-year-old former Hollywood lighting director, now living in Cebu City, Philippines, appealed to his daughter to see him 'one more time before I die' after doctors had to amputate his left leg to save his life.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Markle Sr also expressed his wishes to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, as well as his son-in-law Prince Harry, 'before it's too late.'

Thomas Sr's Health Condition

One of the physicians who attended to Markle Sr told the publication, with the patient's permission, that the amputation was essential.

'We had to remove the foot. There was a massive blood clot in his thigh and that had stopped circulation to his foot and lower leg,' the doctor stated. 'It was life-or-death surgery. Had the infection in the foot moved to his heart, it would most likely have been fatal.' The medical team emphasised that the decision was unavoidable, highlighting the severity of his condition.

Markle Sr is now stable but remains under close observation. Medical staff stressed that while the immediate danger has passed, further monitoring is required before he can be discharged from hospital.

Confusion Over Meghan's Contact

Despite reports that Meghan had reached out, Markle Sr said he has received no communication from his daughter since his surgery on Wednesday.

The hospital, authorised by the patient to speak on his behalf, also confirmed that they did not receive any attempt from Meghan to communicate with her father.

'Mr Markle is a VIP patient. Of course we all know who he is. If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here we would have known. It is a big hospital by Filipino standards but we all know each other and we all talk,' the hospital source claimed.

Markle Sr admitted he was 'confused' by viral reports claiming otherwise, adding that he still longs to speak with Meghan but is uncertain whether this is the right time.

Speaking candidly, Markle Sr reiterated his desire to mend ties:

'I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too,' he stated.

Meghan's Effort

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex previously told People that she had already reached out to her father after learning of his medical emergency.

However, a recent report by Cosmopolitan revealed that Meghan sent an email to her father via an address that he has not used for around five years.

Despite the confusion, Markle Sr remains hopeful for reconciliation before it is too late.

Markle Sr is currently being cared for by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who rushed him to hospital when his condition deteriorated. The pair relocated to Cebu earlier this year, seeking a quieter life away from the spotlight.