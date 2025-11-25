Prince Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, had doubts about Meghan Markle and reportedly warned the younger royal about marrying the American actress. According to Andrew Lownie's biography Entitled, the Duke of Edinburgh cautioned his grandson before marrying the Suits alum, saying, 'One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them.'

Why Prince Philip Was Worried About Meghan

The late royal, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99, allegedly had reservations about Markle joining the British royal family. Part of it was the whirlwind romance of his grandson with the actress, which saw Harry propose in November 2017 after just 16 months of dating.

Details about Philip's real feelings about his American granddaughter-in-law were recorded in the tell-all book of royal biographer Andrew Lownie, Entitled.

Another royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, wrote in her book My Mother And I, that Philip was 'one of the very few wary' of being delighted by Markle during the early stages of her relationship with Harry.

It was also mentioned that Prince Philip allegedly thought it was 'uncanny' how the actress reminded him a lot of Wallis Simpson, the American socialite whom King Edward VIII married, leading to his abdication.

Because of it, the late prince allegedly gave the nickname 'DOW' to Markle, a reference to Simpson's title as Duchess of Windsor.

Another Royal Who Was Worried About Harry's Choice

Aside from his grandfather, Harry's older brother, Prince William, also cautioned him about rushing his marriage to Markle. Harry himself mentioned this in his controversial 2023 book, Spare.

According to Harry, William warned him to take things slow. He wrote, '"It's too fast," he'd told me. "Too soon." In fact, he'd actually been pretty discouraging about me even dating Meg.'

He also implied in his memoir that William tried to dissuade him from marrying Markle, but later on clarified in an interview with ITV News' Tom Bradby that his older brother never did.

'No, he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns, very early on and said, you know, this is gonna be really hard for you,' Harry said in the interview as reported by People. 'And I still to this day, I don't truly understand which part of what he was talking about. But maybe, you know, maybe he predicted what the British press's reaction was gonna be.'

Harry opted to ignore his family's concerns and explained he felt urgency to wed because Markle was 35 at the time, citing her 'biological clock was ticking', according to royal author Tina Brown.

Philip Got More Disappointed

Philip's disapproval reportedly deepened further after the couple decided to step down from their royal duties and move to the US in January 2020.

According to Seward, the senior royal could not understand why the former actress was having a hard time adjusting to following the royal protocols, which he also did when he married Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement released in 2020, Seward shared that Prince Philip was 'very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy.'

'And why can't Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband, and support the monarchy? He just cannot understand why she couldn't support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice,' the royal observer added.

Harry and Meghan now reside in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.