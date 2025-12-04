Meghan Markle was the picture of a happy holidaymaker in her Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. The upbeat tone of the programme stands in stark contrast to her father Thomas Markle's current health struggles, after he was rushed to hospital in the Philippines for emergency surgery.

The Duchess of Sussex delighted viewers by sharing a cherished British tradition: pulling crackers. She made the moment extra special by slipping a love letter into the one she prepared for her husband, Prince Harry.

She recalled her first time embracing the 'sweet' ritual of crossing arms with the family and pulling Christmas crackers together while living in the UK.

'Typically, people cross arms and do it... yeah, so they sit around the table and they all pull at the same time. It actually does feel really connected and sweet,' the mother of two shared. 'The way that I really started to know them – they would always have almost a fortune cookie-size joke or riddle, and something sweet.'

The Suits alum encouraged viewers to make each day of December 'special' as the year draws to a close, but added: 'Don't feel like you have to do it all.'

Holidays Without Her Father

Meghan seemed excited to celebrate the upcoming holidays with the Duke of Sussex, their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and some of her closest friends.

While Meghan's special focused on festive traditions and family warmth, her father has been facing serious health challenges. Thomas Markle was taken to hospital in the Philippines on Tuesday after becoming seriously ill.

The Daily Mail reported the 81-year-old underwent approximately three hours of surgery on Wednesday and was moved to the hospital's intensive care unit for further observation. Doctors later performed another procedure to remove a blood clot.

According to his son, Thomas Jr, he initially took his father to a nearby hospital for scans. He shared, 'The doctors said his life was in imminent danger.' They were then transferred by ambulance to a bigger hospital in the city, where emergency surgery took place.

Thomas Jr appealed for prayers from people around the world and asked supporters to keep his father in their thoughts. Meanwhile, Meghan's older sister, Samantha, told MailOnline: 'He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this.'

The Markle patriarch has struggled with poor health for years. He suffered two heart attacks on the eve of Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018, which led King Charles to walk her down the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Despite the passing years, Thomas Sr has yet to meet his son-in-law and grandchildren in person. Meghan and her father have remained estranged since her wedding.

Thomas Jr's Appeal to Meghan

Thomas Jr, who relocated to the Philippines with his father earlier this year, had a pointed message for his sister.

'I would ask Meg, on a week when she has released a TV show talking about the power of love and family, to reach out to our dad. She needs to start showing the compassion she preaches about,' he said.