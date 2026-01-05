Prince Harry's safety has returned to the forefront of global headlines following a series of security breaches during his visits to London last year. A new report claimed that he would be getting back his armed security in the United Kingdom after a stalker scare.

However, the report also raised eyebrows, as some critics claimed the stalking was staged and that the female stalker was actually a 'paid Sussex Squad member.' An insider told The Mail that the decision to reinstate his security is now a 'formality' following the incident, but online commentators are convinced the scare was not a real threat.

Update on Prince Harry's Security

Prince Harry grew up with taxpayer-funded protection in the United Kingdom. However, he lost the privilege in February 2020 after he and his wife announced that they were stepping back as senior working royals. Despite relocating to the United States, the Duke of Sussex has been fighting for years to have armed security reinstated whenever he is in his birth country.

Sources close to the Sussexes spoke with The Mail and claimed that the royal and VIP executive committee (RAVEC) was reviewing Prince Harry's security request, and he was reportedly getting it back this time.

'It's now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry,' the unnamed insider claimed, noting that the RAVEC arrived at the decision following the stalker scare involving King Charles' youngest son.

Stalker Scare Staged?

Royal correspondent Rupert Bell spoke about the development of Prince Harry's security with Mark Dolan. While they discussed the possibility of Prince Harry getting back his armed security in the UK, several reacted in the comment section, saying they didn't think it was necessary because they were convinced that the stalker was not a real threat.

Many claimed that the woman involved in stalking Prince Harry was a 'paid Sussex Squad member.' According to @Elaine-uc6hd, the women even had 'close-up' pictures with Prince Harry. 'Don't you people know a freaking setup when you see it???' she added.

Another agreed, noting that the woman was allegedly 'paid to follow him [Harry] around,' adding that 'She is NOT a threat.' 'She wasn't a stalker. She's a paid Sussex squad. Set up,' @Givingsideye59 opined.

Harry’s ‘stalker’ was a well known Sussex squad member who followed him from event to event.



Harry’s ‘stalker’ is a set up. pic.twitter.com/D5tyemN0WR — Salty Duchess 👸🏽 (@duchess_salty) January 4, 2026

Two Close Encounters

Prince Harry had two separate encounters with the female stalker when he was in London. On 9 September 2025, the women reportedly entered a 'secure zone' to get close to Prince Harry when he attended the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. The following day, she was photographed with the Duke of Sussex at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London, People reported.

While critics argue that the woman was harmless, the Telegraph claimed that she may be suffering from mental health issues. Also, she reportedly has a history of stalking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She even flew to Nigeria to follow them in 2024. However, the lack of an immediate arrest has fuelled theories that the threat level was lower than publicly portrayed.

Debate on Prince Harry's Security

The topic of Prince Harry's security in the United Kingdom has received mixed reactions from experts. Neil Basu, a former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police, told People that King Charles' youngest son's 'military service, his global recognition and his marriage to a mixed-race woman all contribute to his high threat level.'

Royal commentator Adam Brooks, however, doesn't think Prince Harry deserves protection after he 'ripped' and 'tarnished the reputation of the Royal Family.' 'He doesn't deserve any security, in my opinion,' Brooks said. 'Prince Harry should not have taxpayer-funded security.'

Several UK taxpayers also expressed disapproval of paying for Prince Harry's security in the country. Meanwhile, another accused him of manipulating RAVEC to get his way.