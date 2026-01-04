Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still happily married and strong. However, the public continues to claim that they are either divorced or are on the brink of a split. The couple's separate activities over the holidays just reignited speculations that their marriage could be over soon.

Prince Harry was photographed on a ski trip with his good pal, Nacho Figueras, in Colorado, while Markle stayed home with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet. The solo trip has fuelled a fresh wave of divorce rumours, with some royal watchers convinced it is the latest sign of 'trouble in paradise.'

A Royal Tradition or a Sign of Trouble?

Markle skipped the trip for obvious reasons. First, Prince Harry goes on ski trips by himself. Skiing is an activity that he grew up with as a member of the royal family. When Princess Diana was still alive, she regularly took her sons on ski excursions.

Prince Harry may have wanted to go on a ski trip with the boys because this is something he is no longer able to do often. Additionally, his two children are very young, and he might simply be thinking about their safety and security. Since the ski slopes in Colorado are accessible to the public, it's unlikely for Prince Harry to want his children to be photographed there.

According to OK! magazine, the dad of two's recent outing stirred up more divorce rumours simply because royal fans expect Prince Harry and Markle to spend their entire holidays together.

'What?': Harry's Past Takedown of Divorce Claims

Last year, Prince Harry attended a speaking engagement in New York, where he indirectly responded to the divorce rumours. At the time, Markle was at a different event and thus was unable to join her husband at the New York Times Deal Book Summit.

'Because you invited me, you should have known. Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?' he said.

A History of 'Trouble in Paradise' Claims

Throughout the past couple of years, several royal insiders have also shared their topinions about Prince Harry and Markle's marriage. Some of them predicted that the couple would eventually divorce.

After attending the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day in New York, there was allegedly an expectation for Prince Harry and Markle to stay in the Big Apple for a few romantic dates.

'This trip represented a great opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy a romantic few days away without the kids. It was also seen by some as a make-or-break week in a lot of ways. Their appearance just fueled the rumour mill and made people even more convinced than ever that there's trouble in paradise,' a source told Radar Online.

Despite these persistent rumours and so-called insider claims, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage is not likely to end in a separation or divorce anytime soon. They remain strong amid the challenges, from Prince Harry's ongoing feud with his older brother, Prince William, and Markle's estrangement from her father and the rest of her family.