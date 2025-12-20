The image of Prince Philip stoically driving his daughter to her second wedding in a Land Rover remains etched in the minds of royal observers. It was Dec. 12, 1992, and the small ceremony at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral was a moment of profound personal significance. While the world watched a royal family grappling with a year of upheaval, this intimate journey served as a public testament to a unique father-daughter bond — one that many now claim was the defining relationship of Philip's life.

As the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, 70, mark 33 years of marriage this December, fresh claims have emerged about the Duke's particular fondness for his daughter. It is often whispered within royal circles that Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021, regarded Princess Anne as the child who most mirrored his own grit and uncompromising nature.

Why Philip Believed Princess Anne Was the True Heir to His Legacy

In his book Gilded Youth, royal author Tom Quinn reveals that palace staff frequently joked that 'Anne was the son Philip always wanted'. This was not a slight against his sons, but rather a reflection of the deep mutual respect the two shared over their similar temperaments.

Philip, a man famously known for his sharp tongue and distaste for 'fuss', saw his own reflection in Anne's fearlessness and disciplined approach to royal life. The relationship was built on a foundation of shared temperament; Philip admired her resistance to the performative nature of royalty and her ability to get on with the job without complaint.

One former palace insider noted that Philip privately held the belief that Anne was 'more of a man than Charles and certainly Andrew'. While such a description might sound archaic, it was Philip's way of acknowledging her extraordinary resilience and legendary work ethic.

Unlike his sons, whom he sometimes viewed as too introspective or prone to academic theory, Anne was a woman of action. 'Philip valued action over introspection,' a source explained. 'In Anne, he saw decisiveness and grit, qualities he felt were lacking in his sons'.

This preference for pragmatism was evident early on. While King Charles III followed a traditional path to Cambridge University, Anne chose to forgo higher education entirely after earning three A-levels in English, History and Politics at Benenden School. She famously joked that university 'was completely overrated', opting instead to become a full-time working royal at the age of 18.

In the documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, she explained her reasoning: 'So many of my contemporaries, when asked why they were going to university, would say, "Well basically because that's what you do." I remember thinking, really, that doesn't sound like a very good reason... so I thought I would skip that'. This hands-on attitude delighted her father, a keen sportsman who took immense pride in her equestrian success, particularly her individual gold medal at the 1971 Burghley three-day event.

The No-Nonsense Resilience That Makes Princess Anne the 'Absolute Brick' of the Firm

The stability of Anne's personal life in recent decades has only reinforced her position as the family's 'absolute brick'. Her relationship with Sir Timothy Laurence, who entered her life in 1986 as the queen's equerry, has endured with a quiet dignity at Gatcombe Park.

In recent years, Sir Tim has transitioned from a supporting figure to a visible presence at major royal milestones, including appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Their bond deepened significantly during the breakdown of Anne's first marriage to Mark Phillips, with Sir Tim providing the steady support that her father so admired.

A recent Christmas card from the couple, showing them smiling together in a carriage on Sark, carried the simple message: 'With Best Wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year from Anne and Tim'. This image of seasonal calm stands in stark contrast to the turbulent atmosphere surrounding other members of the family. The source noted that these resurfaced claims regarding Philip's admiration are 'yet another blow' to her brothers after a truly horrific year.

The resurfacing of Philip's admiration for his daughter comes at a sensitive time. Following a difficult 2025, during which King Charles was reportedly forced to further distance himself from Andrew Windsor due to the ongoing fallout of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Anne's steady hand is more valued than ever. 'Anne would have been a lot harsher on Andrew a lot earlier if she was Queen—she is truly no-nonsense,' a source added. It is this unwavering strength that Prince Philip saw in her decades ago, ensuring that even as the monarchy evolves, the Princess Royal remains its most reliable foundation.

As the monarchy deals with the fallout from recent scandals, Princess Anne's unwavering dedication shows that the late Duke of Edinburgh believed in her unique strength. Decades after Prince Philip first named her as the true heir to his 'no-nonsense' style, her role as the 'absolute brick' of the firm has never been more important to the family's survival.