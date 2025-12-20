In a political landscape often defined by dry policy debates and stern legislative sessions, the halls of Congress have just witnessed one of the most surreal exchanges in recent memory. A prominent ally of Donald Trump has sparked a social media firestorm after bizarrely claiming that he possesses the rhythmic prowess to 'out-twerk' global rap icon Nicki Minaj.

Republican congressman Tim Burchett, the 61-year-old representative from Tennessee who currently serves on the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, made the startling assertion on Thursday, 18 December. The exchange was triggered by a series of public overtures to the Super Bass hitmaker.

The interaction began when Burchett took to X (formerly Twitter) to tag the rapper in a post regarding a missed musical opportunity. 'Ma'am, if you had followed me on X earlier, we could have sung a duet at our 15-minute Christmas Party,' Burchett wrote. 'My mic would have been turned off. We'll get it next year.'

The Tennessee Twerk And The Return Of Donald Trump

The light-hearted post quickly took a turn for the eccentric when the 'Gays for Trump' account replied with a GIF from Minaj's infamous Anaconda music video asking if the congressman could personally perform the dance move. When asked if he could twerk, the congressman—known for his staunch conservative views—did not shy away. 'I can. I am gifted,' Burchett retorted. 'But I'm Baptist, so I don't brag about it.'

The banter escalated when a follower suggested that Burchett —who represents Tennessee's 2nd district— could likely outperform Minaj herself in a dance-off. Burchett's response was immediate and confident: 'I can. It's uncanny, actually.'

To solidify his newfound status as a 'Barbz'—the nickname for Minaj's devoted fanbase—he later posted an image of the rapper alongside Paddington Bear on Instagram, captioning it with the MAGA-favourite slang: 'NICKI IS BASED.' The term is widely used in right-wing circles to signal approval for individuals who reject 'woke' culture and embrace traditionalist or populist views.

While some constituents found the 'Tennessee Twerk' hilarious, others were less than impressed. 'No f---ing thanks, Timmy boy,' one user wrote, while another joked that 'word on the street' was that the representative could indeed 'twerk that thang.'

Nicki Minaj's Dramatic MAGA-fication And Her Support For Donald Trump

The strange camaraderie between a Tennessee Republican and a hip-hop queen highlights a much broader cultural shift. Nicki Minaj, now 43, has undergone a radical political transformation that commentators have dubbed a 'MAGA-fication.' Once a critic of the Republican establishment, she has spent the latter half of 2025 aligning herself closely with the positions of Donald Trump and JD Vance.

This shift has been particularly evident in her advocacy for religious freedom. Last month, Minaj expressed her public gratitude to the President following a post on Truth Social where Trump threatened 'fast, vicious, and sweet' action against those targeted Christians.

'We live in a country where we can freely worship God,' she posted on X. 'Thank you to the President and his team for taking this seriously.' This alliance was further formalised on 18 November 2025 when she appeared at a U.S. Mission to the United Nations panel, where she was introduced by U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz as a 'sister in Christ.'

Beyond religious issues, the Trinidad and Tobago-born artist has leaned into the administration's core agenda. She has shared White House content on TikTok praising 2025 milestones, specifically vocalising support for 'no men in women's sports,' border security, and the removal of undocumented immigrants. The shift has not come without a cost, however, with reports indicating the rapper has lost hundreds of thousands of followers on social media since her public alignment with the administration.

As the year draws to a close, the intersection of pop culture and populist politics continues to produce moments that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. Whether Burchett ever actually demonstrates his 'uncanny' talents in a public forum remains to be seen, but for now, the alliance between MAGA and Minaj appears to be stronger than ever.