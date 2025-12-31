PS Plus January 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most talked‑about updates in the service's history, and it has nothing to do with a discount or a flash sale. For the first time, Sony is drawing a clear line between console generations, and that decision could make January's free games feel either like a fresh start or a turning point for frustrated PS4 owners.​

Sony looks set to kick off the new year 'with a bang' as it unveils the first batch of free games for PS Plus in January 2026, and this time the focus is firmly on PS5. The company has confirmed that starting in January, PS4 versions will disappear entirely from the monthly PS Plus Essential line-up, with only PS5 titles being included from now on.

Why PS Plus January 2026 Feels Like A Reboot For PS5 Players

January will mark a clear break from the past. As usual, three games will be added to the PS Plus Essential line‑up. However, PS4 versions will disappear entirely, with Sony confirming that only PS5 titles will be included from now on.

A PlayStation spokesperson explained the move: 'As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the monthly games and game catalogue benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the monthly games and game catalogue benefit starting January 2026.'​

PS Plus January 2026 Predictions: The PS5 Games Fans Expect

With the official reveal for PS Plus January 2026 set for Wednesday, 31 December, predictions are already flying across the community.

One recent report suggests that Deliver Us The Moon would be a smart inclusion, especially as many players missed it at launch when PS5 consoles were being heavily scalped back in 2020.​

Also tipped is Button City, a pastel‑coloured indie adventure from Subliminal, built around arcade machines, puzzles and 90s‑inspired diorama worlds that feel tailor‑made for PS Plus discovery. Rounding out the predictions is Forspoken, a fantasy RPG that recently left the Extra and Premium catalogues and could now resurface as an Essential‑tier freebie, with a warning for higher‑tier users that adding the Essential version has been known to interfere with previous save data, making a cloud backup a wise move.​

Why PS Plus January 2026 Has Expectations At 'Fever Pitch'

As the new year approaches, anticipation for the PS Plus January 2026 line‑up is 'reaching fever pitch' among long‑time subscribers, and history explains why. Over the past five years, January has quietly become one of the strongest months for the service, delivering heavy‑hitters such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Persona 5 Strikers, Greedfall, Evil West, and Fallout 76 to Essential members.​

If Sony keeps that streak going while simultaneously dropping PS4 versions, PS5 owners may feel more justified than ever in expecting truly high‑profile games rather than older or niche titles. At the same time, there is a lingering worry that the smaller PS5 library, compared to PS4, could tempt Sony to pad the line‑up with weaker 2025 releases instead of the dream picks fans are hoping for, like AstroBot going free‑to‑play.​

PS Plus January 2026 Dates: When Free Games Go Live

For those on the Extra or Premium tiers, there is a second wave of dates to watch. The updated catalogue of what is leaving and what is being added should arrive on 14 January 2026, with the new games playable from 20 January 2026, giving higher‑tier subscribers a few days to plan what to play before anything rotates out.​

What PS Plus January 2026 Means For PS4‑Only Players

While PS5 owners can reasonably look at PS Plus January 2026 as a statement of intent for the new generation, PS4‑only players are in a very different emotional place.

An in‑depth analysis of the situation notes that this pivot could become the tipping point for many households still gaming on PS4, especially if January's line‑up lands well for PS5 but offers nothing tangible to last‑gen users. For some, the choice may be whether to invest in a PS5 now, wait for an eventual PlayStation 6, or even consider a move to a competing next‑gen console if they feel left behind.​

Whatever happens, PS Plus January 2026 is more than just another set of monthly games. It is a moment that will show how far Sony is willing to go in prioritising the PS5 audience and how much goodwill it is prepared to risk with the millions still playing on PS4.​