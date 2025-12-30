Sony's vision for the future of gaming may be hitting an unexpected roadblock as supply chain issues begin to surface. While anticipation for the PS6 continues to build, critical hardware scarcity is reportedly casting doubt on the original launch window. This potential setback highlights the fragile balance between cutting-edge engineering and the global realities of component manufacturing.

Recent reports indicate that a scarcity of RAM could disrupt the rollout of future systems such as the PlayStation 6. Escalating costs for internal components may force a shift in the PS6 launch window if these supply issues persist. Despite these concerns, a significant portion of the gaming community suggests that a potential wait might not be a major issue.

AI Demand Threatens PS6 Launch Timeline

Last November, whispers began to circulate that the PlayStation 6 might miss its expected debut window due to persistent RAM shortages. The cost of DDR5 components has surged since September, mainly because AI firms have been quietly exhausting the global supply of hardware.

A new report from InsiderGaming now supports these claims, suggesting Sony may be forced to reconsider its next-gen rollout amid this unforeseen component crisis.

'From what we understand, the situation has led console manufacturers to debate whether the next generation of consoles should be delayed from their intended 2027–2028 release window, with the hope that RAM manufacturers will be able to build out their infrastructure to produce more RAM, thereby allowing prices to drop.'

This development is noteworthy, as previous leaks suggested Sony intended to start production on the PS6 in 2027, eyeing a potential release that November.

The tension surrounding the situation has intensified following Micron's recent announcement that it will abandon the consumer market by 2026. This is a significant blow to the industry, as the company currently provides roughly 30% of the global RAM supply. Instead of supplying the public, Micron will pivot its strategy to serve AI firms and corporate clients exclusively.

If InsiderGaming's report is anything to go by, console manufacturers are considering a delay until component costs return to sustainable levels.

A Potential Silver Lining for the PS6 Launch

Interestingly, tech expert Moore's Law Is Dead touched on the possibility of a PS6 delay in a December podcast episode. The industry insider suggested that it is currently premature to determine if memory scarcities will still be a factor by 2027.

'The documents I've seen behind the scenes say the PS6 is supposed to be manufactured in mid-2027. Based on that, we don't really know if it will be affected yet,' the expert explained.

According to his analysis, the industry is working rapidly to expand capacity, which could mean the shortage resolves itself before Sony's production lines even begin to roll.'There is more RAM coming. They are building out as much as possible. There will be new tech that makes it easier. It's kind of an unsatisfying answer for gamers. Short term, everyone is doing everything they can, and there is just going to be a shortage in 2026.'

Fans Favour a Longer PS5 Life Cycle

In an unexpected turn of events, many PlayStation enthusiasts have responded positively to the prospect of a PS6 postponement. Various users on X reacting to the news said they are not eager for the next system's 2027 debut. Instead, the community prefers that Sony extend the PS5's current life cycle.

I hope they do, honestly. We don’t need a PS6 yet.



Squeeze more juice out of this generation otherwise more and more people will continue to hang back on older consoles. https://t.co/cqTj2pd6qE — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) December 29, 2025

they should tbh, ps6 shouldn’t come out til 2032 https://t.co/If1RHt3PPN — The Vigilante 👁️ (@prophetfromthex) December 30, 2025

'This generation of consoles still has lots to give, I feel. Can't imagine any games releasing now are really struggling to work with the current tech either,' a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another commenter agreed, 'That's fine, don't really need new consoles just yet.' One comment exclaimed, 'Sounds great to me!'

Comment

by u/Zhukov-74 from discussion

in GamingLeaksAndRumours

Comment

by u/Party_Judgment5780 from discussion

in PS5

Ultimately, many PlayStation fans are not in a hurry to move into the next generation. Whether RAM shortages can be resolved in time for these upcoming console launches remains to be seen. However, the situation raises significant questions regarding the price of the Steam Machine, especially since Valve's new hardware is set to arrive right in the middle of this market instability.