The games industry already has its sights firmly set on 2026, a year shaping up to be one of the most important in recent memory.

Unlike vague wish lists or speculative leaks, the titles highlighted here are all confirmed to launch in 2026, giving fans solid dates and windows to circle on their calendars. After years of delays, teases, and development silence, some of gaming's biggest franchises are finally edging closer to release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 finally gets a concrete date

After delays and turmoil over at Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto 6 is now officially set to launch on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar Games confirmed the date in an announcement made in November 2025, pushing the title back from its previously planned May 2026 release. That delay also marked a further shift from the Fall 2025 window first hinted at in a Take-Two financial report in May 2024.

GTA 6 brings players back to Vice City. Taking cue from GTA 5, the upcoming game will feature multiple protagonists. This time, it's the Bonnie and Clyde-esque duo of Jason and Lucia. Fans are expecting a huge open-world and high-octane action from one of next year's most anticipated titles.

Marvel's Wolverine claws its way onto PS5

Marvel's Wolverine is officially locked in for a Fall 2026 release on PlayStation 5, following a substantial gameplay reveal at September's State of Play.

The footage marked the most detailed look yet at Logan's standalone adventure and instantly reignited excitement around the project.

The game tells an original story that sees Wolverine 'on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him'. Combat looks brutal and personal, with Logan tearing through enemies using his adamantium claws.

By avoiding direct adaptations of existing comic arcs, the developers are promising something fresh, while still including fan-favourite characters like Mystique and Omega Red. The game is made by the same makers of Spider-Man, which has set the bar for superhero video games.

Pragmata Brings Sci-fi Ambition In Early 2026

After six years in development, Capcom's Pragmata finally has a confirmed April 2026 release date, revealed during The Game Awards 2025 pre-show. First unveiled back in 2020, the game has evolved into one of the most intriguing new IPs on the horizon.

Players take on the role of Hugh Williams, who becomes stranded in a lunar research facility after a catastrophic quake. He is joined by Diana, an android child who assists through a unique hacking system that blends puzzles with third-person shooter combat. With a near-future setting, experimental mechanics, and a haunting atmosphere, Pragmata could become one of 2026's surprise standouts.

Resident Evil Requiem Returns To Survival Horror Roots

Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on Friday, 27 February 2026, and marks a major moment for the long-running horror series. Revealed at Summer Game Fest Live 2025, the game introduces new protagonist Grace Ashcroft while confirming the return of fan-favourite Leon.

Set roughly 30 years after the Raccoon City missile strike, Requiem revisits the aftermath of one of gaming's most iconic disasters.

Gameplay allows players to switch freely between first- and third-person perspectives, combining modern presentation with classic survival horror design. With puzzles, relentless pursuers, and a deeply personal story, Requiem looks poised to satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

That's just a glimpse of what's to come. With Nintendo ramping up development for the Switch 2, there might be even more exciting titles next year.