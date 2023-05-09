In an interesting turn of events, it seems as though Paris Saint-Germain FC have decided to backtrack on an earlier decision to suspend Argentine forward Lionel Messi. Instead of a two-week suspension, the club announced on Monday that he is back in training after having only been away for a week.

Last week, it was widely reported that PSG decided to suspend Messi from training and from playing in any games without pay for two weeks. The sanction came after the World Cup winner took an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia following the club's Ligue 1 defeat at the hands of Lorient last Sunday.

However, just a week later, PSG confirmed on social media that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is back in training. A photo of Messi in action was shared by the club on Twitter along with the caption: "Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning."

⚽️🔛 Leo Messi de retour à l'entraînement ce lundi matin. pic.twitter.com/VkGGN3G8OI — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 8, 2023

What did Messi miss during his suspension?

Messi made no secret of the fact that he flew to Saudi Arabia to fulfil obligations as part of his role as an ambassador for the Saudi Tourism Authority. Just hours after news broke that he had flown out of Paris, he shared a photo of some greenery in Saudi Arabia. He expressed his surprise at how lush some parts of the country can be.

He missed training with his teammates last Monday, and it was soon announced that he has been suspended. He returned to France after a few days but was unable to join training sessions and was also left out of the club's 3-1 win against Troyes on Sunday.

The club's fans were also unhappy about the Argentine's perceived "delinquent behaviour" and several fans took to the club's offices to make their feelings known. Videos emerged of fans staging a protest, with several people chanting expletives in Spanish directed at Messi.

Messi shares an apology video

There was some confusion over why the Argentine made such a move against the wishes of the club. On Friday, he tried to shed light on the situation by sharing an apology video on social media.

As expected, Messi confirmed that he had to take the trip due to his contractual obligations as a tourism ambassador. He also said that he could no longer cancel the trip as he had already previously rescheduled it.

The prolific forward said that following the game on Sunday, he did not expect to be called into training on Monday and assumed that the squad would have the day off. However, other reports claim that he should have known the protocol that they would be required to train after the loss at home over the weekend. Nevertheless, he apologised to his teammates who were reportedly left shocked by his absence from training on Monday and his subsequent suspension.

Lionel Messi's apology video to PSG 👀 pic.twitter.com/LPt0etyEbF — GOAL (@goal) May 5, 2023

Relationship between the player and the club turn sour

Apart from the suspension, numerous news outlets also reported last week that Messi won't be extending his stay at PSG. His contract expires at the end of the current campaign, but neither side has shown willingness to take up the option of an extension.

FC Barcelona have been vocal about wanting Messi to stage a sensational comeback, but it is no secret that their financial situation is making that plan very complicated. Barcelona is still swimming in debt, and under La Liga's financial fair play regulations, they won't be able to afford their former captain.

Major League Soccer club Inter Miami is still in the picture after initially expressing their interest two years ago. However, a £350m a year offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal is standing in their way.