Lionel Messi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has turned worse as the club's fans directed abuse at the World Cup-winning player.

Amid reports about Messi leaving PSG at the end of the 2022-23 season, PSG's supporters' association on Wednesday issued a statement on social media, calling on fans to gather around the Parisian club's premises to protest against Messi. Soon after that, hundreds of PSG supporters turned up with megaphones, red flares and banners calling for the World Cup winner's departure.

QSI VOUS AVEZ ACHETÉ UN CLUB DE FOOT... FAITES DU FOOT !!! pic.twitter.com/Ec3zt8GRxZ — Collectif Ultras Paris (@Co_Ultras_Paris) May 3, 2023

PSG fans abuse Messi

PSG fans even went to the extent of insulting Messi in perfect Spanish, calling him a "son of a b***h." One of the agendas of the fans was also to ask for the PSG board's resignation, accusing the board of directors of making decisions that "have nothing to do with football".

It is understood that the protest in the PSG premises began at 6 pm under the slogan "Paris is for us, forever and for a long time."

“Messi, son of a b**ch” being chanted in French & Spanish outside of PSG HQ. pic.twitter.com/FgLEpdlL3a — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 3, 2023

Reacting to their fans' protest outside their headquarters in Paris, PSG condemned their behaviour in a statement, which read, "Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday. Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The Club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour."

Fans of the Parisian club have become more vocal as it has been a frustrating few days, with their team losing 3-1 to Lorient at Parc des Princes. The defeat meant the Ligue 1 champions are just five points clear at the top with five games remaining in the league season. In the middle of this, a new drama involving Messi unfolded at PSG. The Argentinian forward is currently suspended for two weeks for travelling to Saudi Arabia without the permission of the club.

The suspension means Messi will neither train with PSG nor will be paid for the fortnight. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Messi is definitely leaving PSG at the end of the season. When he moved from FC Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in 2021, he signed a two-year contract, with an option to extend by a year. However, it looks like the clause won't be activated as neither the club nor the player wants to do so.

Messi to leave PSG in summer

It is believed that while Messi is not convinced that PSG at present have the ability to be the best at the top European competition, PSG are looking to focus more on developing young talent. It is also understood that two weeks ago, Messi's father Jorge, who is also his agent, informed PSG's football advisor Luis Campos about his son's decision to leave in the summer.

Messi has a number of offers in place for next season, with Barcelona dreaming of a sensational reunion with their all-time leading scorer. However, Messi's return to Camp Nou still looks far-fetched due to the club's financial crisis. Meanwhile, Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami is interested in landing Messi. David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, visited PSG's training ground and met Messi, amongst others, last month.

It has also been reported that Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal has made a lucrative offer to Messi.

PSG supporters, known as the SG Ultras, are widely recognized as one of Europe's most passionate and vociferous fanbases. The fans also did not leave out Neymar, who was earlier ruled out of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, with some fans heading to the Brazilian forward's house to call for the player to "get lost" from the club as well.

Before sustaining the injury in PSG's 4-3 win over Lille earlier this year, Neymar was in great form. He scored 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 matches in all competitions for PSG and has a contract until 2025 with the Ligue 1 champions.