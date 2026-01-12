A leading Kremlin propagandist has erupted in fury over an alleged CIA-backed drone strike on one of Vladimir Putin's residences, using state television to vow to "kill more people" in Ukraine as Russia's war rhetoric takes an increasingly violent turn.

The remarks coincided with threats from Dmitry Medvedev directed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, further complicating prospects for a near-term resolution and raising concerns about broader escalation. Now in its fourth year, the conflict has seen such statements highlight divisions within Moscow's approach as Russia faces continued losses on the battlefield.

Alleged Drone Assault Sparks Outrage

Russia has accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack on one of Putin's official residences in the Novgorod region in late December 2025. The Kremlin stated that air defences intercepted the assault, presenting limited evidence beyond images of downed drone fragments. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterised the incident as a deliberate attempt to disrupt ongoing peace negotiations, directly implicating Kyiv.

During a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Putin brought up the incident. Trump initially expressed anger but later questioned its veracity. Local residents reported hearing no explosions, further fuelling scepticism. The CIA subsequently dismissed the allegations as fabricated. According to CNN, Director John Ratcliffe briefed Trump, indicating that the event was likely staged by Moscow.

Solovyov's Explosive TV Rant

State television host Vladimir Solovyov, a staunch supporter of Putin, delivered a fiery monologue on his program, Solovyov Live' on Saturday. He accused the CIA of orchestrating the strike, denouncing US denials as falsehoods and asserting that an American specialist directed the operation targeting Putin's home.

Solovyov urged Russia to disregard Trump's political considerations and focus on its own objectives. In a separate tirade, he called for Russia to escalate its military operations in Ukraine, declaring, 'It is necessary to physically kill more people than the Ukrainians and their Western masters can supply to the front lines.' Solovyov, who has been sanctioned by the EU and UK for spreading disinformation, also criticised US actions in Venezuela and warned of impending turmoil for Iran.

Medvedev's Veiled Death Threats

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president, amplified the aggressive tone through posts on X and Telegram. He accused Zelenskyy of desiring war and obstructing peace talks, warning, 'He wants war. Well, now at least he'll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life.' According to a report from The Hill, Medvedev alluded to Zelenskyy's 'imminent demise,' even suggesting his body be displayed in St. Petersburg.

Medvedev posted footage of a new Oreshnik missile strike on Lviv Oblast as a stark warning, according to Ukrainska Pravda. Lavrov added that targets for retaliation in Ukraine had already been identified. Zelenskyy, following a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, cautioned that such rhetoric could signify imminent attacks on Kyiv's leadership centers, as reported by ABC News.

Ukraine and Allies Push Back

Ukraine unequivocally denied any involvement in the alleged drone attack on Putin's state residence. Zelenskyy dismissed the accusations as 'typical Russian lies,' while a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ridiculed the alleged Russian evidence as 'laughable,' as detailed in a report by Euronews. European Union figures, including Ursula von der Leyen, urged Russia to demonstrate its commitment to peace, noting that Kyiv's coalition had put forward a plan that included security guarantees, Reuters reported.

The US echoed these denials. Trump acknowledged that officials found 'something happened nearby' but ruled out Ukrainian or CIA involvement, as stated in a PBS report. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War view these developments as part of Moscow's disinformation strategy to justify intensified strikes and undermine Western support.

Recent Battlefield Shifts and Peace Prospects

Amid the inflammatory rhetoric, Russia continues its offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, achieving minor territorial gains in Kharkiv Oblast while sustaining heavy casualties, according to the Critical Threats Project. Ukraine has struck Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea and deployed US-made Tempest air defense systems, according to military reports. Russia has introduced a new variant of the Geran-5 drone and targeted Kyiv with overnight air raids, causing fires in the capital, as covered by Al Jazeera.

Trump claimed that negotiations are 'closer than ever' following discussions with Zelenskyy, indicating a potential for US defence commitments to Ukraine, albeit with conditions, according to BBC News. France and the United Kingdom have pledged troops to support 'military hubs' under a potential agreement, while von der Leyen emphasised that responsibility rests with Russia, as reported by Al Jazeera. Zelenskyy invited Trump to visit Ukraine to understand the gravity of the situation, insisting on firm terms without concessions, according to ABC News.

Gwendolyn Sasse, in an article for The Guardian, highlights widespread support for ending the war but points to the absence of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia as a significant obstacle. The conflict's impact has been devastating, resulting in thousands of civilian deaths and extensive destruction since 2022, as documented in Russia Matters.