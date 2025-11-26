KEY POINTS Zelenskyy says the new Geneva draft can evolve into a full peace agreement

US envoy Dan Driscoll holds intensive talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv awaits confirmation of possible Zelenskyy visit to the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kyiv had reviewed the latest version of a US-drafted peace framework and that the principles outlined in the document 'can be developed into deeper agreements'.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian negotiating team had worked through the text prepared with Washington during talks in Geneva.

'It is in our shared interest that security is real,' he wrote. 'Much depends on the United States because it is America's strength that Russia takes most seriously. I count on continued active cooperation with the American side and President Trump. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine.'

Zelenskyy said Ukraine remains committed to securing a workable and enforceable settlement as efforts accelerate to end nearly four years of war.

Trump Orders Envoys to Engage Both Putin and Kyiv Officials in Parallel Talks

Zelenskyy's comments came shortly after President Donald Trump announced new diplomatic moves aimed at finalising a peace agreement.

In a detailed message on Truth Social, Trump said his administration had made 'tremendous progress' in the past week and that only a 'few remaining points of disagreement' still needed to be resolved. He said the original 28 point proposal developed by Washington had been refined after input from both sides.

'In the hopes of finalising this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians,' Trump wrote.

He added that he would be briefed by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as discussions continue.

Trump said he hopes to meet both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin 'ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or in its final stages'.

We worked with the Ukrainian negotiating team today on the text of the document prepared with the United States in Geneva.



The principles in this document can be developed into deeper agreements.



It is in our shared interest that security is real.



I count on continued… pic.twitter.com/JtoR9eAzYH — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 25, 2025

Kyiv Confirms Agreement on Key Elements of the Framework

Ukrainian officials say the negotiating teams reached a 'common understanding' on the core terms of the proposal shaped during consultations involving Ukraine, the US and European partners in Geneva and subsequent talks in Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine's national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, said the framework reflects shared principles that could be expanded into a full agreement. He also said Kyiv hopes to arrange a visit for Zelenskyy to the US 'at the earliest suitable date' to complete the process.

A senior US administration official said no trip had been confirmed but noted that discussions remain active.

US Envoy Driscoll Holds Talks With Russian Delegation in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll held extensive meetings with Russian representatives on Tuesday. A US military official in the UAE said Driscoll remained 'very optimistic' after hours of talks.

Ukrainian negotiators were also in the UAE and were in contact with the US delegation. The discussions are being held indirectly, with no three way meeting taking place.

White House officials said the pace of the talks reflects increased urgency on all sides.

Russia Yet to Issue Public Response

Moscow has not yet publicly responded to Ukraine's acceptance of the framework. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia welcomed US involvement but would not comment until receiving an updated proposal.

Lavrov said Moscow expected the plan to include what he described as the 'basic tenets' discussed between Trump and Putin during their meeting in Alaska earlier this year. 'If there will be no spirit and letter of Anchorage on the key understandings that we have fixated, then it will be a different situation in principle,' he said.

Contentious Issues Still Under Review

Earlier drafts contained provisions that Ukraine had previously rejected, including surrendering the entire Donetsk region and ending its bid to join NATO. A separate document outlines US 'security assurances' for Ukraine that Kyiv compared to the collective defence principle in NATO's Article 5.

The White House said over the weekend that negotiators completed an 'updated and refined peace framework' following meetings in Geneva.

Trump Pushes for Swift Ceasefire but Timeline Remains Open

Trump has repeatedly urged negotiators to secure peace 'as soon as possible', saying the war 'would have NEVER started' had he been in office in 2022. Officials in Washington caution, however, that no deadline has been set for a final agreement.

Negotiations continue in Abu Dhabi and the US as all parties work through unresolved points.