Qualcomm, Meta team up to bring on-device AI apps to Galaxy S24
Samsung will make a good portion of Snapdragon chip-backed Galaxy S24 units available in the market.
According to a press release, Qualcomm is slated to bring Meta's large language model, Llama 2, to flagship smartphones and PCs starting in 2024. Samsung and a slew of other leading OEMs are expected to take advantage of this partnership.
Samsung could be prepping to unveil the Galaxy S24 series smartphones next year. In the meantime, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations around the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series successor. The word on the street is that Samsung is planning to bring back Exynos chips with the Galaxy S24 series.
Notably, Samsung could launch an Exynos 2400 SoC-backed version of the Galaxy S24 in some non-American regions. While the Galaxy S24 series isn't likely to be powered exclusively by a Qualcomm chip, the upcoming flagships could boast a slew of uber cool features, courtesy of on-device AI developments.
Qualcomm has confirmed that its next-generation Snapdragon chips which are set to be released in 2024, will bring Meta's Llama 2 LLM to devices. Interestingly, users will be able to take advantage of these new cool party tricks without requiring an online connection. Meta teamed up with Microsoft to introduce Llama 2 on July 18.
The American semiconductor company says it will make Llama 2 on-device AI available in the market through its chips that are set to come out next year. These chips will power a myriad of devices including PCs, smartphones, VR/AR headsets, and even automobiles. It is worth noting that Llama 2 will be competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT bot, which recently outperformed 99 per cent of humans in creativity tests. So, Llama 2 is going to have some pretty big shoes to fill.
Furthermore, Qualcomm says on-device AI will enhance app reliability. Aside from this, the company believes it will help deliver improved user privacy, enhanced app reliability, address security preferences, and enable personalisation. On-device AI is expected to do all this "at a significantly lower cost for developers compared to the sole use of cloud-based AI."
Samsung Galaxy S24 series may get new powerful AI capabilities
A considerable number of Galaxy S24 units could pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chip under the hood. Since these chips have on-device LLM capabilities, the Korean smartphone giant can take advantage of the Llama 2 LLM to offer new services to Galaxy S24 users. Now, the folks at SamMobile believe these new services may not necessarily be related to the Bixby virtual assistant.
However, it is worth noting that Samsung will not be the only manufacturer to leverage Llama 2 on-device integration. Other OEMs that would be using Qualcomm's next-gen mobile chips will have access to these new on-chip AI tools. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung will manage to get any exclusivity bonuses through partnerships with big tech companies.
It is no secret that the Galaxy S24 series will be partially powered by an Exynos chip in some regions. However, it is unclear whether the Korean brand will adopt Llama 2 for its own Exynos mobile chips, which are set to arrive next year. Meanwhile, some key details about the Galaxy S24 lineup have already surfaced online.
Samsung Galaxy S24: Expected release date, price
If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the Galaxy S24 series will arrive either in January or February of 2024. Samsung is expected to announce its next-gen Galaxy S-series phones during a Galaxy Unpacked event. Also, the company could showcase some other Galaxy devices at the event.
The Galaxy S24 series could comprise three models including the standard Galaxy 24, Galaxy 24 Plus, and the highest-end Galaxy 24 Ultra. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, a report by Tom's Guide suggests these Galaxy S24 series phones could cost $799 (about £592), $999 (about £764), and $1,199 (about £937), respectively. Samsung could put these speculations to rest in the coming months.
