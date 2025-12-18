A seemingly low-key pint between Prince William and a Hollywood star has inadvertently triggered a tourism boom for a historic Windsor pub, transforming a quiet corner of the bar into a must-visit destination for royal enthusiasts.

While the Prince of Wales, 43, is often seen at official state banquets or waving from palace balconies, a secret visit to The Two Brewers in Windsor has revealed the staggering economic power of a simple royal endorsement.

The future King stopped by the establishment earlier this year to film a segment for the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler, hosted by the Emmy-winning actor Eugene Levy, 79. Although the filming took place on 4 February 2025, the full impact of the visit is only now being felt following the episode's broadcast in early October.

Prince William Drives Tourism Surge Similar to 'The Kate Effect'

For years, retail experts have analysed the 'Kate effect', a phenomenon where any dress or coat worn by the Princess of Wales sells out within minutes. Now, it appears her husband wields a similar influence over the hospitality sector. The Two Brewers, a long-established fixture located just steps from Windsor Castle's Cambridge Gate, has seen a significant uptick in footfall from visitors eager to retrace the Prince's steps.

Stuart O'Brien, the pub's owner, admitted that while the initial visit went largely unnoticed by the public due to the closed set, the show's release has changed everything. He joked that the appearance of the royal alongside Levy has boosted business 'just a smidge', before clarifying the true scale of the interest.

'But yes! A lot of people coming in, a lot of tourists come in because they've seen the show,' O'Brien explained. The influx of curious customers isn't solely down to the Apple TV series. O'Brien noted that the pub's newfound fame has been compounded by other television appearances, creating a perfect storm of publicity.

'We're also mentioned on a British show called Gogglebox, which is on one of the channels, which is huge in England,' he said. 'So, lots of people then come because of that as well. It's been really good for business – really good for business.'

Punters Queue for 'The Future King's Corner' After Prince William's Visit

The most visible sign of this royal patronage is the sudden popularity of the specific booth where William and Levy filmed their conversation. Once just another table in a busy pub, it has now taken on an unofficial, legendary status among locals and tourists alike. Customers frequently request to sit in the exact spot occupied by the heir to the throne, leading staff to give the area a playful new moniker.

'At the moment, we're kind of calling it 'The Future King's Corner' for just a bit of a laugh, and then we'll upgrade it to 'The King's Corner' as and when,' O'Brien revealed. 'But yeah, 'The Royal Table,' or 'The Future King's Corner,' as people like to say.'

To commemorate the occasion, the pub has installed a framed image from the shoot above the booth, alongside a plaque recording the date of the visit: 4 February 2025. Another photograph of the Prince now hangs proudly above the bar, capturing a candid moment after the cameras stopped rolling. O'Brien recalled that William was remarkably relaxed during the visit, agreeing to a photo with the landlord but adding one specific, light-hearted stipulation regarding its placement.

The Prince insisted the picture could be displayed 'as long as it goes directly in the middle' of a blackboard that outlines the pub's history. O'Brien recounted the humorous exchange: 'I said, 'Okay, I'm sure I can arrange it,' but it's over here, not quite in the middle.'

Beyond the boost in trade, O'Brien was most struck by the Prince's demeanour. 'He's so down-to-earth – so normal,' he said. 'And that's what (the royals) are. They're human beings at the end of the day. Just because they have a title, they're human, and they have lives as well.'

For the regulars at The Two Brewers, their local may have become a tourist hotspot, but it serves as a reminder that even future kings appreciate a quiet pint in a traditional British pub.