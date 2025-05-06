Alcatraz remains one of the most infamous prison sites in history, a symbol of both law and chaos.

Now, decades after it was shut, US President Donald Trump's idea of reopening the island's former penitentiary has returned it to the headlines. What do we know about it, who it housed, and why bring it back now? Let's take a closer look.

What is Alcatraz and When Did It Close?

Alcatraz, often called 'The Rock', is an island just off San Francisco's coast. Originally, in the 1850s, it served as a military fortress. By the end of that decade, it was also housing prisoners. In 1909, the U.S. Army demolished the fortress, beginning construction of a military prison. Control shifted to the Department of Justice in 1933, and the federal prison opened in 1934.

However, by 1963, Alcatraz's days as a prison ended. The costs of running the facility became unsustainable. It cost approximately £2.2 million (around $2.9 million) annually to keep it operational, a figure that was three times higher than other federal prisons. The logistics of supplying the island—fuel, fresh water, food—were simply too complicated and costly.

The island lacked a natural water source, requiring nearly a million gallons of water to be shipped in each week. Infrastructure was deteriorating rapidly, and the cost of maintaining the prison could no longer be justified.

Moreover, the physical state of the prison was deteriorating. The infrastructure was ageing, and repairs were becoming more expensive. Maintaining a prison on an island with no natural resources was simply no longer practical or affordable. In comparison, building a new prison on the mainland was more cost-effective and easier to manage.

Today, Alcatraz functions as a museum and tourist attraction, drawing over 1.2 million visitors each year. Its designation as a National Historic Landmark in 1986 secures its place in history, even as some officials debate whether its former purpose should be revived.

Famous Prisoners and Notable Incidents

Alcatraz housed some of America's most notorious criminals. Al Capone, the infamous Chicago mob boss, was imprisoned there in the 1930s. George 'Machine Gun' Kelly and James 'Whitey' Bulger also spent time behind its walls. Robert Stroud, known as the 'Birdman of Alcatraz', became famous for studying birds while serving his sentence. James 'Whitey' Bulger, Alvin Karpis, who was the first 'Public Enemy #1' and Arthur 'Doc' Barker, the son of Ma Barker were also held in Alcatraz before it closed in 1963 because of high costs.

The prison was also the site of many escape attempts—14 in total. Despite these efforts, no one is officially recorded as having successfully made it to shore. The most famous attempt was in 1962 when three inmates escaped and were never found, adding to the legend of Alcatraz's inescapability.

Why Does Trump Want to Reopen Alcatraz?

Recently, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to have the Bureau of Prisons reopen Alcatraz. In a social media post, he claimed he was directing federal agencies to rebuild and expand the prison to hold 'America's most ruthless and violent offenders'. Trump argued that the island's strong image of law and order would serve as a powerful symbol.

He stated that 'when we were a more serious nation, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals,' adding that Alcatraz's reputation as a prison is a statement of strength. His proposal came amid broader debates about crime, immigration, and justice, with some critics dismissing it as a 'not serious' idea.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said they would 'comply with all Presidential Orders,' though questions remain about the practicality of such plans. The National Park Service, which currently manages the island as a tourist site, has faced staffing cuts and budget pressures. Critics have warned that restoring the prison would be costly and complex, with some questioning whether it is a realistic or desirable move.