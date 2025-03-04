Carl Thomas Dean, the devoted and famously private husband of country music icon Dolly Parton, died on Monday at the age of 82. In a post on Dolly's Instagram, her team announced that 'Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away on March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.'

The statement went on to read a message by I Will Always Love You singer for her loving husband, 'Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.' However, the details regarding the cause of death were not disclosed in the announcement, it had been reported in the past couple of years that Carl was battling Alzheimer's, along with other health issues.

For over six decades, Carl Thomas Dean has been the quiet and supportive husband of music legend Dolly Parton. Despite being married to Dolly for 60 years, Carl remained a mysterious figure in the public eye, rarely appearing in his wife's public and social affairs.

In her book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Dolly revealed that she and Dean were leading such a private life that some people have told her they 'don't believe he's real.' Still, his influence has been undeniable behind the scenes.

Dolly and Carl shared a rare and fragile love in the contemporary world. But who was this man of dreams, one of the most prominent living country artists? Here are some quick facts about the man who shared a life with the beloved singer and inspired some of Dolly's most iconic songs, including 'Jolene.'

How Carl and Dolly's Love Story Began

Dolly Parton's fairytale romance began on the first day she set foot in Nashville in 1964. As an 18-year-old aspiring artist, Dolly was at the Wishy Washy Laundromat when she met Carl Dean, a 21-year-old local businessman. Driving by in his white Chevy pickup truck, Carl conversed with Dolly, warning her about getting a sunburn from her outfit. Dolly was surprised by his genuine interest—particularly since he was one of the few who seemed to focus on her face rather than her famous looks.

As Carl later recalled, 'My first thought was I'm gonna marry that girl. My second thought was, 'Lord she's good looking." Soon, they became inseparable after dating for a while.

Carl And Dolly Had a Secret Wedding

While Dolly was rising to fame in the music industry, she and Carl decided to keep their relationship under wraps. The couple decided to marry in 1966 but didn't want the media frenzy that would have accompanied a public ceremony. Instead, they chose a private wedding in Ringgold, Georgia, away from Nashville's prying eyes.

Only a few people were present at the small Baptist church—Dolly's mother, Avie Lee Owens, the preacher, and his wife. 'I said, 'I've got to have momma there. So I had bought a little dress, momma had bought me a Bible, some flowers on it. We grabbed momma and went back and got married on a Monday, in a church.'

Carl's Role in Dolly's Success

While Dolly's career exploded in the 1960s, Carl Dean remained far from the limelight. According to Dolly, he never had any interest in the entertainment business.

After attending one industry event with Dolly in 1966, he made it clear he wouldn't be attending any more. 'Dolly, I want you to have everything you want, and I'm happy for you, but don't you ever ask me to go to another one of them dang things again!' he famously told her. From then on, Carl remained quiet in the background, offering unwavering support without seeking the limelight.

However, although Carl may not have been present during her events, he was always there for her behind the scenes. While speaking to People magazine, Dolly once said, ​​'My husband is a good man, first of all. He's a deep person, but he has a great and warped sense of humour. He makes me laugh and entertains me. He's very secure within himself.'

Carl Inspired Dolly's Biggest Hit 'Jolene'

One of the most famous stories surrounding Carl and Dolly's relationship involves the inspiration for one of Dolly's biggest hits, 'Jolene.'

The song was born out of Dolly's playful jealousy when a red-haired bank teller showed an interest in Carl. However, Dolly turned that insecurity and emotion into an iconic classic.

Sharing more about the inspiration behind the song, Dolly once said, 'She got this terrible crush on my husband... It was kind of like a running joke between us.' In true Dolly fashion, she turned the scenario into art, and 'Jolene' remains one of her most popular hits to date and is one of the covered songs by artists like Miley Cyrus and Beyonce.

Dolly and Carl Shared a Simple Life

As Dolly became a worldwide star, Carl lived a content and quiet life. According to reports, he ran an asphalt-paving business for many years before retiring, and the couple enjoyed their time on their farm, taking quiet RV trips, and living a simple life together.

Though far from glamorous, Dolly has often shared how their life together has been entirely of love and mutual respect. 'He's kind of a loner, so he doesn't really like being with anybody but me when I'm home,' Dolly once said. The couple, who never had their own children, have enjoyed focusing on their strong bond and spending time with Dolly's large extended family.

In 2016, the couple renewed their vows and once again showed the world that their love is a testament to the strength of their enduring partnership.

A Legacy of Love and Privacy

Despite leading a quiet life, Carl was Dolly's safe haven and played an irreplaceable role in her success and happiness. His passing marks the end of a remarkable love story that was lived largely away from the public eye and scrutiny.

While Dolly will forever be known as the Queen of Country, Carl Dean will always remain the King of her heart.