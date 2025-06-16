Elijah Blue Allman, the son of global superstar Cher, has long been a figure shrouded in family drama, health struggles, and a modest musical career.

He recently made headlines this weekend for an alleged overdose in Southern California, as reported by TMZ. Sources indicate he is now receiving intensive care, and Cher's priority remains his recovery.

Despite his famous parentage, his life has been marked by turbulent relationships, health crises, and ongoing questions about his financial stability. Here's what you need to know about Cher's son, including his net worth, his relationship with Cher, and the challenges he faces today.

Quick Facts about Elijah Blue Allman: Net Worth, Age, and Family Ties

Born on 10 July 1976 in Los Angeles, Elijah is Cher's youngest child, sharing her with her second husband, Gregg Allman. His father founded The Allman Brothers Band, and Elijah was introduced to a world of music from an early age. Despite his famous lineage, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Elijah's personal financial worth is relatively modest, estimated at around £80,000 (approximately $105,000). Some of his income originates from a trust set up by his late father, which pays him roughly £25,000 ($32,000) quarterly.

At 47, his relationship with Cher has often been complicated. While she has expressed pride in his talents, she has also publicly worried about his health and wellbeing. Their bond, strained at times, has been punctuated by moments of estrangement and reconciliation. His life story is as much about family legacy as it is about personal battles.

Musical and Artistic Endeavours

Elijah carved out his own space in the music world, forming the industrial rock band Deadsy in 1995. Using the stage name P. Exeter Blue, he was a founding member of a band that released two albums, Commencement in 2002 and Phantasmagore in 2006. While the band achieved a cult following, commercial success remained elusive. Elijah has also collaborated with notable acts like 30 Seconds to Mars, Sugar Ray, and Coal Chamber.

Beyond music, Elijah is an artist who has exhibited his work in galleries. In 2010, he curated an exhibition called Stuff of Legends, which explored the cultural significance of red carpet step-and-repeat walls. His art reflects a fascination with celebrity culture and societal symbolism.

Family Battles and Legal Struggles

Elijah's relationship with Cher has often been turbulent. He has spoken about feeling rejected as a child, especially after attending boarding school at a young age. Cher has admitted their relationship is 'bizarre' at times and has described periods of estrangement. The complexities of their bond came into sharp focus when Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship over Elijah's estate in December 2023, citing concerns over his mental health and substance abuse.

This legal move was driven by fears that Elijah's drug use and mental health issues could lead to financial ruin. Elijah publicly objected, asserting that he was in control of his faculties and that his mother's intervention was unnecessary. The case was resolved privately in September 2024, with Cher voluntarily dismissing her conservatorship petition.

Health Emergencies and Substance Abuse

Allman has spoken openly about suffering from Lyme disease since 2014, describing the experience as darker than his battles with addiction. His health issues have sometimes overshadowed his creative pursuits.

Elijah has been candid about his struggles; he started using drugs as a child and has had several close calls with overdose, admitting to feeling at the edge of death at times.

Despite these difficulties, Elijah continues to fight his demons and seek stability. To this day, it seems that his family's story remains intertwined with public concern for his health and future.