Sunjay Kapur, a prominent Indian industrialist and well-known polo player, passed away in England at the age of 53. His unexpected death occurred during a polo match at the prestigious Guards Polo Club, where he reportedly experienced sudden discomfort, exited the field, and suffered a fatal heart attack. According to sources, a bee sting to his throat may have triggered the cardiac arrest. Kapur was playing for his team, Aureus, at the time of the incident, against Sujan, a team led by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

News of his passing was confirmed by author and columnist Suhel Seth, who expressed condolences on social media. The tragic event has since prompted widespread tributes across the business and sporting communities. NDTV Sports first reported the circumstances surrounding his death.

Business Empire: Chairman of Sona Comstar

Kapur was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a mobility tech firm specialising in electric vehicle components. The company, which was founded by his late father, Surinder Kapur, in 1995, now operates manufacturing and R&D facilities across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the United States. Sunjay took over leadership following his father's passing in 2015, and under his direction, the company expanded its global reach. He was also listed on Forbes' 2025 Billionaires Index at #2623.

His net worth at the time of his death is $1.2 billion, it is widely acknowledged that he amassed significant wealth through his involvement in the auto components industry. Kapur held a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Buckingham and was a US citizen residing in Delhi.

High-Profile Marriage and Divorce From Karisma Kapoor

Kapur's personal life, however, was marred by controversy, particularly his high-profile marriage and eventual divorce from Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. The pair married in 2003 and had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before parting ways in 2014. Their divorce, finalised in 2016, was highly publicised and contentious. Kapoor alleged various forms of abuse, including claims that Sunjay forced her into non-consensual acts and humiliated her in front of others. She also filed a dowry harassment case against Sunjay and his mother. The Tribune covered her allegations in depth.

The messy divorce saw both parties accusing each other of neglect and misconduct. While Karisma won custody of the children, Sunjay was granted visitation rights. Karisma's father, Randhir Kapoor, openly criticised the union, branding Sunjay as unsuitable and alleging that he lived a philandering lifestyle.

Blended Family Life With Priya Sachdev

Following the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, a former model and entrepreneur. The couple share a son, Azarias, born in 2018. Priya was already a mother to a daughter, Safira, from a previous relationship. Notably, despite the tumultuous history, Karisma's children reportedly share a warm relationship with their stepmother and half-siblings. BollywoodShaadis highlighted how the blended family has managed to maintain close ties.

Previous Marriage to Nandita Mahtani

Sunjay was previously married to stylist Nandita Mahtani, long before his union with Karisma. Nandita, who went on to date actors like Dino Morea and Ranbir Kapoor, remains a prominent figure in the fashion world.

Though Sunjay Kapur's legacy in Indian business and polo circles remains intact, his personal life was often the subject of public scrutiny. His sudden death has brought renewed attention to the complexities of his life, from corporate boardrooms to familial reconciliation.