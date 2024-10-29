Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, one of the most recognisable figures in fashion, has recently made headlines with her budding relationship and growing family. Her journey includes a high-profile marriage with former NFL star Tom Brady, a life dedicated to her children, and a flourishing career that has amassed her substantial wealth. Here's a look at Bündchen's life today, from her current relationship and family life to her impressive net worth:

Who Is Gisele Bündchen Dating?

Since her divorce from Tom Brady, Bündchen has found love with Joaquim Valente, her long-time friend and jiu-jitsu trainer. According to sources, the two became romantically involved after forming a close friendship. They started dating in June 2023, although they had been spotted together as early as November 2022 on trips with her children in Costa Rica. Bündchen finally confirmed their relationship in March 2024, stating, "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent," according to reports from Daily Mail.

Bündchen's relationship with Valente is reportedly going strong. The couple spends time together in Miami, Costa Rica, and on other outings. Valente, who has known Bündchen for several years, teaches jiu-jitsu in Miami and initially worked as her children's martial arts instructor. The couple is now expecting their first child together, as per People.

Why Did Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Split?

Bündchen and Brady's marriage ended in October 2022 after 13 years together. Despite initial rumours suggesting their split was due to Brady's decision not to retire from the NFL, Bündchen addressed these claims in a March 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, calling them "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard." She explained that she had always supported Brady's career, saying, "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him... I want all his dreams to come true." In the interview, Bündchen revealed that the real reason for their split was simply a case of growing apart: "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart."

Bündchen described their separation as "a death and a rebirth," adding that while she cherished their time together, she also felt it was time for both of them to pursue the lives they each envisioned for themselves. Despite the divorce, Bündchen and Brady maintain a respectful relationship and co-parent their two children.

How Many Children Does Gisele Bündchen Have?

Bündchen shares two children with her ex-husband, Tom Brady: Benjamin Rein, born in 2009, and Vivian Lake, born in 2012. The supermodel has spoken openly about her parenting approach, balancing her children's lives between her home and Brady's. She frequently shares snippets of her family life, highlighting activities like her daughter's horseback riding and her son's budding interest in American football, where he wears the same iconic jersey number 12 as his father, Brady, once did.

According to a report by People, Bündchen is dedicated to maintaining a balanced and healthy environment for her children as they grow, often adjusting her communication style to meet their evolving personalities. "The most important thing [is] you have to make time to have conversations because... every day is a whole new world," she said in a recent interview. Bündchen now divides her time between Costa Rica, her primary residence with her children, and Miami.

What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth?

According to Marca, Bündchen's career as a supermodel and entrepreneur has earned her an estimated net worth of $400 million. With a career spanning over two decades, Bündchen has consistently been one of the highest-paid models globally, representing luxury brands like Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Versace. She has also graced the cover of Vogue an impressive 37 times, solidifying her status as one of the most iconic faces in fashion.

Her financial success, however, extends beyond modelling. Bündchen has invested in various business ventures, including eco-friendly products and wellness initiatives, further increasing her wealth. Her commitment to sustainability and health has resonated with her global fanbase, helping her build a brand that aligns with contemporary values of ethical consumerism. She recently launched her cookbook Nourish, showcasing her interest in healthy living and nutrition, with Valente by her side at the book's Miami release event.

As she awaits the arrival of her third child, Bündchen has stated that she is focused on creating a "peaceful and loving environment" for her family. Despite her life's high-profile nature, she prioritises family values and personal growth. With her career, family, and relationship with Valente moving forward in harmony, Bündchen is redefining life on her terms.