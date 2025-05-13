From the moment he burst onto the scene, igniting stadiums with his raw talent, Virat Kohli has held the world in thrall. His evolution into a cricketing colossus is a tale for the ages. But his story stretches beyond the crowd's roar and the fall of wickets, delving into the intriguing realms of his substantial wealth and the warmth of his family life.

Now, after 14 awe-inspiring years of battling it out in the most demanding arena of cricket, his recent choice concerning test matches, etc., is yet another compelling mark in his already legendary journey.

Having amassed 9230 runs with a solid average of 46.85 and captaining India a record 68 times, Virat Kohli declared his departure from Test cricket through an Instagram post on 12 May. Under his leadership, India witnessed a golden era in Test cricket, marked by numerous victories and a formidable reputation.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Kohli's life off the pitch, including his early experiences, financial standing, and family, has also drawn considerable attention.

Who Is Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, born on 5 November 1988 in Delhi, is an India's international cricketer whom numerous fans and experts regard him as one of the sport's finest batsmen.

Born to Punjabi Hindu parents Prem and Saroj, he grew up alongside his older sister, Bhawna, and older brother, Vikas. His early education began at Vishal Bharti Public School, where he spent his formative years in Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Kohli's journey into professional cricket began in 1998 when he joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy. He was among its initial group of students. A significant turning point in his young life occurred in December 18, 2006 when his father passed away due to a stroke at the age of 54.

What Is Virat Kohli's Net Worth

Globally recognised as a celebrated cricketer, Kohli possesses a considerable financial standing, a testament to his cricket achievements and ventures beyond the sport. As of May 2025, his estimated net worth hovers around £95.59 million ($126 million), according to Finance Monthly.

This significant wealth has grown from his income as a cricketer, collaborations with various brands, entrepreneurial pursuits, and well-thought-out investments. Kohli's estimated financial standing takes into account several key areas:

Cricket Income: This includes his earnings from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contracts and his pay from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Brand Partnerships: This refers to the money he earns each year by working with different brands.

Business Initiatives: This covers the profits generated from his own businesses and his investments.

Property Holdings: This involves the present value of his real estate.

By combining these various sources of income and assets, Finance Monthly has calculated his overall net worth.

What Are Virat Kohli's Yearly Earnings?

For the year 2025, Virat Kohli's yearly income is projected to be around £19.72 million ($26 million), derived from the following sources:

BCCI Agreement: He receives an annual pay of £637253.40 ($840,000) through his contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

IPL Compensation: His association with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League contributes £1.90 million ($2.5 million) to his yearly earnings.

Brand Collaborations: Through his partnerships with numerous brands, he generates approximately £18.21 million ($24 million) annually.

These numbers highlight Kohli's status as one of the top-earning sports figures worldwide.

Virat Kohli's Family And Charitable Work

In December 2017, Virat Kohli married Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, creating one of India's most admired and influential couples. Their relationship is characterised by mutual regard and shared principles, which are frequently seen in their combined efforts towards charitable causes.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, on 11 January 2021. Later, their family expanded with the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, born to Anushka in London on 15 February 2024.

Kohli and Sharma actively participate in numerous philanthropic initiatives focusing on the well-being of children and the rights of animals. Through their organisation, the Virat Kohli Foundation, they have played a vital role in assisting young athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds and encouraging sports participation at the community level.

Virat Kohli Retirement

Leading up to the impending series against England, Kohli has declared his decision to step away from Test cricket. He conveyed this news to his fans and followers through an Instagram post today, Monday.

The news of Kohli's decision resonates as the curtain closes on a defining chapter for Indian cricket. His fiery passion on the field, with a level of fitness rarely seen and an unyielding hunger to win, has etched an unforgettable story in the annals of Test cricket.

As he steps away, he leaves behind not just a collection of statistics but a towering benchmark of brilliance that will ignite the ambitions of cricketers for years to come.