Jon Batiste is one of the most celebrated musicians of his generation, known for his extraordinary talent across multiple genres. The 38-year-old composer, bandleader, and singer has won numerous awards, including Grammys, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe. His career spans jazz, classical, R&B, and pop, and he has collaborated with some of the most well-known artists in the industry.

In 2025, Batiste will be performing the United States national anthem at the Super Bowl, marking a significant milestone in his career. The Louisiana-born musician's performance will be taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a fitting venue for an artist who has always embraced his roots.

A Career Built on Talent and Hard Work

Born Jonathan Michael Batiste on 11 November 1986 in Metairie, Louisiana, he grew up in Kenner, just outside New Orleans, in a family of musicians. The Batiste family is deeply embedded in Louisiana's musical culture, with around 25 members working as professional musicians.

Batiste started playing drums at the age of eight but soon transitioned to the piano, which became his primary instrument. By 17, he had already released his first studio album, Times in New Orleans. After completing his studies at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, he founded the band Stay Human, which gained recognition for its lively, street-style jazz performances.

His big break came in 2015, when he became the bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a role he held for seven years, per The Daily Mail.

A Grammy-Winning Musician and Film Composer

Batiste has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, and Lana Del Rey. His musical style blends jazz, classical, gospel, and soul, making him a versatile and innovative performer.

One of his most acclaimed achievements was composing the score for Pixar's Soul (2020), alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The film's soundtrack earned him an Academy Award, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe for Best Original Score, according to USA Today.

Batiste has released eight studio albums, including:

Times in New Orleans (2005)

Jazz Is Now (2013)

Social Music (2013)

Hollywood Africans (2018)

We Are (2021) – which won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys

World Music Radio (2023)

Beethoven Blues – Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1 (2024)

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, he won Best Music Film for his Netflix documentary American Symphony, which explores his career and personal life.

Super Bowl Performance and Other Live Appearances

Batiste's Super Bowl 2025 national anthem performance is widely anticipated. The musician expressed his excitement ahead of the event, stating that he wanted the performance to "last the test of time" and ensure that his arrangement of the anthem was unique and memorable.

Batiste followed in the footsteps of Reba McEntire, who sang the anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl. Other performers at the 2025 event included Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty, who performed America the Beautiful, and Ledisi, who sang Lift Every Voice and Sing. Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show, as noted by The New York Post.

A Strong Partnership: Batiste and His Wife, Suleika Jaouad

Batiste has been married to Suleika Jaouad, 36, since February 2022. Jaouad is an award-winning journalist, author, and musician who has battled acute myeloid leukaemia since her early twenties. The couple first met as teenagers at band camp, but they reconnected 12 years later when Jaouad was undergoing treatment for cancer.

In December 2021, Jaouad revealed that her cancer had returned. Despite her health struggles, the couple decided to marry in February 2022, just before Jaouad underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Speaking about their decision to wed, Batiste said:

"This is not a hasty decision. This is something that we had been thinking about for a long time. And it just happened to align with life happening. We had a tiny, beautiful, perfect wedding."

Jaouad has faced multiple relapses, with her latest diagnosis confirmed in December 2024. The couple skipped the 2025 Grammy Awards due to her health, but they celebrated Batiste's wins from home, sharing an emotional Instagram post thanking fans for their support, per USA Today.

How Much is Jon Batiste Worth?

Batiste's career in television, music, and film scoring has earned him an impressive net worth of approximately £3.2 million ($4 million), according to financial estimates from Marca.

The bulk of his fortune comes from his time as the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, his album sales, and his high-profile film compositions, including Soul and American Symphony.

Batiste has also performed at major events, including the White House, the Grammy Awards, and Carnegie Hall. His ability to blend jazz, soul, classical, and pop has made him one of the most sought-after musicians in the industry.

A Legacy Still in the Making

Despite already achieving incredible success, Batiste continues to evolve as an artist. Whether through his musical innovation, his work in film, or his philanthropy, he remains committed to pushing creative boundaries.

His Super Bowl 2025 performance will cement his place as one of the most influential musicians of his time. As he continues to compose, perform, and collaborate, his legacy as a multi-talented artist and cultural icon will undoubtedly endure.