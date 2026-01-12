When Leonardo DiCaprio stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday evening, the whispers were immediate. Where was Vittoria Ceretti? The Italian model, who has been the actor's partner for more than two years, was conspicuously absent from the Los Angeles ceremony, sparking fresh speculation about one of Hollywood's most deliberately private relationships.

Though DiCaprio earned a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in One Battle After Another, his girlfriend chose not to join him for the evening. It was a deliberate decision, not a scheduling conflict—and it tells us something important about how this couple has chosen to navigate life in the public eye.

DiCaprio and Ceretti have developed a curious approach to their romance, one that defies Hollywood convention. Since they were first romantically linked in late summer 2023, they have never once attended an awards show together.

This isn't accidental or the result of bad timing. Rather, it reflects a deeply held philosophy about privacy and career management that DiCaprio explained in considerable detail during an interview with Time in December 2025.

'It's been a balance I've been managing my whole adult life, and still I'm not an expert,' DiCaprio told the publication. 'I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.'

He elaborated further, discussing how he developed this protective approach to his personal life after Titanic brought him the kind of fame that fundamentally reshapes a person's existence. 'I was like, OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's face.'​

Vittoria Ceretti And Leonardo DiCaprio: A Relationship Built On Discretion

The couple first met during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes in May 2023, though their romance didn't become public until August of that year, when they were spotted sharing ice cream in Santa Barbara, California.

By November 2023, sources told Us Weekly that the relationship had become exclusive, with DiCaprio reportedly 'completely smitten' and being 'exclusive' with Ceretti. Yet despite the seriousness of their connection, they have maintained remarkable restraint about displaying it publicly.​

This isn't a relationship between equals in terms of fame—Ceretti, at 27, is one of the most successful models of her generation, having appeared on more than 24 international Vogue covers and walked in over 400 fashion shows. Yet she has accepted a role that keeps her largely out of the spotlight when it comes to DiCaprio's professional commitments.

Sources close to the couple have suggested that Ceretti finds this arrangement refreshing. An insider told Us Weekly that she isn't 'intimidated' by DiCaprio's fame, which he finds 'refreshing', particularly given their significant age difference.​

The few public moments they have shared together paint a picture of genuine affection. In May 2025, they made their most significant public statement together by attending the Met Gala—DiCaprio's first time at the event. However, even this was executed with characteristic subtlety.

Ceretti walked the iconic steps alone in her Moncler look whilst DiCaprio skipped the red carpet portion entirely, joining her only once inside. The same strategy unfolded at the One Battle After Another premiere, where DiCaprio walked the carpet solo and Ceretti met him inside the venue.​

Vittoria Ceretti Beyond The Tabloids: A Powerhouse In Fashion

To reduce Ceretti to 'Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend' would be to fundamentally misunderstand who she is. The Italian model, born on 7 June 1998 in Brescia, was discovered at age 14 when she participated in the Elite Model Look competition.

She was selected as a finalist and subsequently signed with Elite Model Management, launching what would become one of the most impressive modelling careers of recent years.​

Her career trajectory has been extraordinary. In 2016, renowned photographer Steven Meisel shot her for the cover of Vogue Italia. By 2017, she had appeared on the covers of Vogue Japan, American Vogue—including the magazine's celebrated 125th anniversary issue—and Vogue France.

She has since worked as the face of campaigns for some of the world's most prestigious brands: Chanel, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Versace, Alexander McQueen and Fendi. Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary designer, became a significant mentor to her, incorporating her into multiple Chanel and Fendi shows during his tenure.​

Before her relationship with DiCaprio, Ceretti was married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri. The couple wed on 6 January 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, with Ceretti wearing a flowing A-line gown by Jacquemus. They separated sometime before January 2023, and by summer of that year, Ceretti had moved on to her relationship with DiCaprio.​

What distinguishes Ceretti from many who date high-profile actors is her unwillingness to be subsumed entirely into someone else's narrative. In an interview with Vogue France for the April 2025 cover, she reflected candidly on what it means to date someone as famous as DiCaprio.

'That's something you learn,' she said, acknowledging both the challenges and the growth that come with such a relationship. This comment suggests she views the experience as part of her own personal development, not merely as an appendage to his career.​

DiCaprio will return to the awards season spotlight at the Actors Awards on 1 March, where he is again nominated for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role. Whether Ceretti will attend remains to be seen, though given their established pattern of keeping their relationship separate from his professional obligations, it seems unlikely.

Their approach to romance may confound those accustomed to traditional celebrity couple moments, but it also demonstrates that privacy—even in an age of relentless scrutiny—remains possible for those determined enough to protect it.​