Legendary comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks will return to the silver screen as Yogurt in Spaceballs 2, as confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios on 12 June 2025.

At 98 years old, Brooks is not only reprising one of his most iconic roles but will also serve as producer of the highly anticipated sequel. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year, with a theatrical release slated for 2027.

The announcement that first came out as a teaser in The Guardian and verified by Entertainment Weekly, has sent ripples through the entertainment world. Director Josh Greenbaum will helm the project, joined by co-writers Josh Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

Original cast members Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman are also set to return, alongside acclaimed actress Keke Palmer, who joins the ensemble in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

A Comedy Icon Returns

Brooks, born Melvin James Kaminsky in Brooklyn on 28 June 1926, is widely regarded as one of the greatest satirists in cinematic history. With a career spanning over seven decades, he has written, directed and produced a string of classic comedies including The Producers, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein. His bold, irreverent humour has influenced generations of filmmakers and comedians.

Brooks is one of the rare performers to achieve EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. His influence on modern comedy remains unmatched, and his return to the Spaceballs universe has sparked both nostalgia and excitement.

Back as Yogurt, and Behind the Scenes

In Spaceballs 2, Brooks steps back into the role of Yogurt, the gold-robed, fortune-cookie-quoting sage who became a fan favourite in the original 1987 film. This time, he is also working behind the camera as a producer, partnering with Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Josh Gad to steer the creative direction of the sequel.

According to Gad, Brooks has been instrumental in developing the film's humour, script and tone. His presence ensures that the sequel retains the wit and spirit of the original while updating its satire for a modern audience. The film is expected to poke fun at today's pop culture juggernauts including Star Wars, Marvel and the rise of streaming platforms.

Why Now?

'After 40 years, we asked, "What do the fans want?" Instead, we're making this movie,' Brooks said jokingly, in typically sardonic fashion, as he addressed the timing of his return.

Yet beneath the humour lies genuine enthusiasm. Insiders report that Brooks felt creatively energised revisiting the world of Spaceballs with collaborators who understand his vision.

The decision to proceed with the sequel also coincides with the original film's upcoming 40th anniversary in 2027, a milestone likely to generate renewed interest among both long-time fans and a new generation of viewers.

Where's his wife now?

Brooks was married to the celebrated actress Anne Bancroft from 1964 until her death in 2005. Known for standout roles in The Miracle Worker and The Graduate, Bancroft was a powerful performer in her own right. Together, they had one son, Max Brooks, author of World War Z.

Brooks has frequently spoken of his late wife with deep affection, crediting her as both his muse and his fiercest critic.

Nearly 99 and Still Working

The iconic star turned 98 in June 2025 and will be 99 when filming commences. Far from slowing down, he continues to embrace his role as a creator with trademark vigour.

He recently teased fans with a short video on X (formerly Twitter), saying: 'May the Schwartz be with you,' in full Yogurt regalia, confirming that his comedic instincts remain as sharp as ever.

What's Next?

Filming is expected to take place across major US studio locations, though details remain under wraps. Trailers are anticipated in early 2026, giving fans their first glimpse at what has been jokingly described as a 'Non Prequel Non Reboot Sequel Part Two with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film'.

Until then, fans can revisit the original Spaceballs, now available to stream on Max, and ready themselves for another round of Schwartz-fuelled satire.