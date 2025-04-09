Rachel Griffin Accurso, better known as Ms Rachel, has become a cherished figure in children's education through her popular YouTube channel Songs for Littles. However, the educator and mother of two has recently found herself at the centre of controversy, facing accusations that are far removed from her usual focus on childhood development.

Many of her followers have expressed curiosity about the claims linking her to Hamas, as well as details about her personal life. From her growing family—including the recent arrival of a baby girl—to the backlash surrounding her social media activity, here's everything you need to know.

Who Is Ms Rachel?

Rachel Accurso was born in Biddeford, Maine, and raised by a single mother. In her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 42-year-old content creator said, 'She [Her Mother] is super strong. It's an extraordinary example to watch her.'

Accurso has gained a loyal following among parents and children through her YouTube videos. Her content focuses on toddlers' early language development, speech therapy, and learning basic preschool skills.

Rachel also advocates for early childhood education and teaching methods to ensure children receive high-quality education from a young age. Along with YouTube, she is also famous on TikTok, with over more than five million followers.

Rachel Is Married To a Broadway Music Director

Rachel married Aron Accurso, the Associate Music Director for Broadway's Aladdin, in 2016. The pair share a deep and meaningful bond, and Rachel is vocal about her admiration for her husband.

In one of her Instagram posts, Rachel wrote, 'There's no Ms Rachel without Mr Aron.'

She continued in the captions, saying, 'When we got married we also vowed to support each other's dreams and Aron has gone so above and beyond with this.'

Aron and Rachel's shared passion for music and education plays a big role in their work, making them a dynamic duo both personally and professionally. However, despite her vast online presence, she keeps a relatively low profile when it comes to her family life.

Rachel Is A Mother Of Two

Rachel might keep her family affairs private, but she has been open with her followers about milestones and moments of her family, including the recent birth of their daughter.

In a deeply heartfelt post, she announced the arrival of her baby on Tuesday, saying, 'Sometimes timing isn't what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know... I'm meant to be your mama.'

Highlighting her medical complications and why she opted for surrogacy, she wrote, 'I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It's been a truly beautiful experience. I'm in awe of her.'

The couple had previously been parents to their son, Thomas, who is seven years old. Rachel recently shared her ordeal about going through a miscarriage before giving birth to Thomas and how he is her 'rainbow child.' She posted a tribute for Thomas in a song she wrote for him, and in the caption, she said, 'My rainbow baby is not a baby anymore but he'll always be my rainbow baby. So much love to anyone who understands.'

Why Is Ms. Rachel Being Linked to Hamas?

With her new baby and a busy creator career, Ms. Rachel has too many things on her plate. And most recently, another worry has been added to her bag as she has found herself at the centre of controversy.

According to reports, advocacy group StopAntisemitism has accused Rachel of promoting pro-Hamas content and has also sent a letter to the Attorney General, urging an investigation into the YouTuber's post. They claim that some of her statements and shared content about the Gaza conflict could be seen as propaganda linked to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group.

Accurso, who has over 14 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram, has been using her platform to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly the conditions facing children. In her posts, she has called for better living conditions and increased humanitarian aid.

In the letter, StopAntisemitism Director Liora Rez said, 'Given the vast sums of foreign funds that have been directed toward propagandising our young people on college campuses, we suspect there is a similar dynamic in the online influencer space.'

Meanwhile, on their X, the group is directly questioning Rachel by asking 'Is someone funding Ms Rachel?' The group also mentioned a list of alleged misinformation she spread about developments in Gaza through her post. Rachel, who has been a strong advocate for the children who are facing the consequences of the destruction in Gaza, has yet to address the accusations directly.