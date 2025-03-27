South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron's tragic passing at the age of 24 has left her fans, family and public grappling with many unanswered questions. Sae-Ron was found dead at her apartment on 16 February by one of her friends, and after an investigation, police said that there was no foul play found at the scene and that the cause of death was most likely suicide.

Since then, Sae-Ron's death has been a subject of discussion, with multiple theories and controversies coming up every other day, including her past relations with actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Another shocking rumour that has come to the surface is about her alleged marriage to an American man and allegations of abuse against this person. These new details have added more fire to the speculations surrounding Sae-Ron's death and have left many fans of the actress wondering about the truth behind her estranged husband.

What Do We Know About Sae-Ron's 'Husband'

Last week, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and a former friend of Kim Sae Ron shared an alleged audio note between the actress and a former staff from her agency, where she is heard talking about a Korean-American boyfriend of hers. The audio allegedly claims that Sae-Ron got pregnant and this man was the father, and because of the situation, she was forced to marry him.

'I got rid of the baby. He threatened me with the baby, so I got married,' the actress allegedly says in the audio. Lee Jin Ho also claimed that Sae Ron was going through an abusive marriage with her estranged husband.

However, on 25 March, Sae-Ron's supposed husband publicly addressed these rumours through a statement for the first time. Speaking through the Garp Sero Research Institute, he reveals details about their brief relationship, marriage and separation.

In the statement, he said, 'It is a severe form of humiliation of the late Kim Sae Ron to claim that she was threatened into marriage due to pregnancy, etc. Who gets married due to threats? We both loved each other, and Kim Sae Ron also passionately agreed to the marriage, showing that she wanted to proceed with it.' He continued, 'It is completely not true that she was pregnant. Rumours of her pregnancy came around January 2025, but we first met in mid-to-late November 2024. That was when we first met, and we started getting serious around the end of November when she visited America.'

The unnamed husband also addressed the reason why they both dissolved their marriage and decided to separate. 'We both decided it was better to quietly void the marriage without letting people know that we had been wed for a short time overseas". He also said that 'false information about our personal lives and marriage, and unconfirmed claims from her ex-boyfriend, were spread through recordings by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, Director Kwak Tae Young, and her previous manager.'

For now, Sae-Ron's supposed husband wishes to remain anonymous given how intense the situation is, but he did share his marriage certificate with Garo Sero Research Institute, which was released by the channel.

Meanwhile, the family of Kim Sae-Ron has revealed that they were unaware of any husband's existence in their daughter's life. In fact, they claim that they are as much in shock as anyone absorbing this information. However, they took legal action against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for spreading false information about Sae Ron when she was alive.

Bu Ji-seok of the law firm Buyou, who represents Sae-Ron's family, said that they are suing Lee Jin Ho for making several false claims since 2022. This also includes the claim that Sae-Ron apparently staged a 'self-made romance' by posting a photo of herself with Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-Hyun in March 2024 to get his attention.