Tony McCollister, a former reality show participant, is facing serious criminal charges in Ohio, where he is allegedly involved in child and animal sex crimes.

The 43-year-old, known for appearing on the short-lived series 'Neighbours With Benefits', was arrested in Warren County in late December 2025.

Investigators say the situation unfolded after evidence emerged online, prompting police to expand their inquiry. That process led to court action and the removal of the animals from his home.

Local Ohio police confirmed that McCollister's pets were seized during the investigation. Warren County sheriff Barry Riley said the animals were taken as a precaution while the case proceeds and added that they 'are being well cared for'.

Charged With Pandering Obscene Content

McCollister was arraigned on Thursday, 25 December, according to Cincinnati outlet WLWT. He faces charges of pandering obscene content involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal.

Court records cited by the outlet allege that McCollister uploaded child sexual abuse material to a Google account. The same documents also allege he engaged in sexual acts with two dogs.

Following the arraignment, a judge set bail at $250,000. McCollister was ordered to have no contact with any children or pets. The restrictions were put in place as part of his release conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled today, Tuesday, 30 December.

Authorities have not released further details about the investigation. Officials have said the case remains active and more information is expected to emerge during future court proceedings.

Tony and Wife Starred in Reality TV Show

Before the criminal case, Tony McCollister was known to some viewers through reality television. He and his then-wife, Diana McCollister, appeared on A&E's 'Neighbours With Benefits'. The docuseries followed their lives as swingers and focused on how they defined their marriage.

The show aired in 2015. It was cancelled after just two episodes due to intense viewer backlash. At the time, Diana McCollister spoke publicly about why they agreed to take part.

'We did it for a reason. We want our story told,' she said in May 2015. She added, 'This is how we swing. We just want to show our side of things because we do feel like we're happy. We have a great life.'

Diana also described the challenges they faced. 'There's definitely ups and downs with it. Definitely harder times. Arguments and disagreements,' she said. 'It keeps your marriage exciting.'

'Lifestyle Choice Was Personal'

Tony McCollister also spoke openly during the show's brief run. He insisted their lifestyle choice was personal and not meant to influence others.

'Us defining marriage our way does not hurt your marriage,' he said at the time. 'Be happy with your marriage. We're happy with ours. The lifestyle isn't for everyone.'

He continued by warning against pressure within relationships. 'You're not going to force your spouse into it and have it end well,' he said. 'There are a lot of negative things that go along with this, but it can be a very positive thing if you approach it in an open, honest way with open, honest communication.'

In the pilot episode of 'Neighbours With Benefits', McCollister admitted the lifestyle was not suitable for all families. Speaking with a friend, he said, 'What we do isn't for everybody, and I agree with that.'

He also referenced concerns about the future. 'I think when it comes to our children, it's going to be hard always to explain,' he said, adding that he did not necessarily want the same life for them.

As the legal case moves forward, McCollister's past television comments have resurfaced. The contrast between his former public image and the current allegations has intensified scrutiny.

The court process will now determine the next steps in a case that has already shocked many who remember his brief stint on reality TV.