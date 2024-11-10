As Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to make headlines in the NFL, fans are curious to learn more about his life both on and off the field. From his recent injury to his wealth and marriage, here's a quick overview of the standout quarterback's current status:

Was Trevor Lawrence Injured During Sunday's Game?

According to reports from USA Today, Lawrence suffered an injury in his left, non-throwing shoulder during a recent game, the Jacksonville Jaguars are assessing the severity of the injury. The injury, identified as a significant AC joint sprain, could potentially side-line Lawrence for several games, depending on his recovery. This setback comes as the Jaguars are navigating a challenging season, with backup quarterback Mac Jones taking over in Lawrence's absence. In his latest appearance before the injury, Lawrence completed 16 of 31 passes for 169 yards but did not score a touchdown.

Net Worth and Financial Success

Trevor Lawrence has established himself as one of the NFL's top earners. According to Marca, he signed a contract extension in 2024, valued at an impressive $275 million, which includes a $37.5 million signing bonus and $200 million in guarantees. This contract places Lawrence among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, alongside players like Joe Burrow. His estimated net worth, excluding this latest contract, sits at around $7 million, but this figure is expected to grow rapidly as he continues his career.

Aside from his NFL salary, Lawrence has signed lucrative endorsement deals with major brands, including Adidas, Gatorade, and Bose, which add significant income to his portfolio. His social media presence further bolsters his earnings, with each Instagram post reportedly bringing in over $10,000.

Who Is Trevor Lawrence's Wife?

Off the field, Trevor Lawrence has a stable and supportive partner in his wife, Marissa Lawrence. According to People, the couple first met in high school in Cartersville, Georgia, and dated throughout college before tying the knot in April 2021. Marissa, a former collegiate soccer player at Anderson University, has been a constant presence in Lawrence's life, supporting his football career and attending games.

The couple recently shared exciting news that they are expecting their first child, due in early 2025. Marissa has been open about her love for event planning and works with a company called Love, Gigi Event Design, where she channels her passion for creativity and organisation. She is also actively involved in philanthropy alongside Trevor; together, they established the Trevor and Marissa Covid-19 Relief Fund to help families impacted by the pandemic.

As Trevor Lawrence faces his current injury and focuses on his recovery, fans are rooting for the young quarterback to return to the field and continue his promising career. Meanwhile, his growing wealth and supportive family life indicate a bright future for the Jaguars' star quarterback.