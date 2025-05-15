Ben Cohen, co-founder of the popular ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, was arrested on Wednesday after disrupting a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C.

A video of Cohen interrupting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s testimony from the House has gone viral on social media. In the clip, viewers can see Cohen stand up during the session and shout criticisms of US policy on Gaza, accusing Congress of funding weapons that kill civilians while cutting healthcare programmes at home. 'Congress sent the bombs that kill children in Gaza and pays for it with cuts to Medicaid,' he said, before being escorted out by Capitol Police.

Cohen was later charged with a misdemeanour for 'Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding,' a common charge used against protestors in federal buildings. According to reports, Cohen was one of seven individuals removed from the room during the protest.

What Was the Protest About?

The protest erupted on May 14 while Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified during a Senate hearing.

While one bunch of protesters disrupted the session, shouting 'RFK kills people with AIDS,' criticising Kennedy Jr's controversial opinion on the disease. Cohen interrupted the session to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In his video, he claimed that Israel had 'starved Gaza for 79 days,' and called on the US to help allow food and aid into the area.

I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response. pic.twitter.com/uOf7xrzzWM — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) May 14, 2025

Cohen and other protesters were removed immediately from the house by the Capitol police.

Broader Protest Against Gaza War

Cohen was in Washington, DC, not just to disrupt the hearing, but to take part in broader protests against Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza. According to reports, on the same day, he joined Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and other progressive activists at a press conference condemning US policy and Israel's intensified bombardment of the region.

'We are expected to be good Americans and look the other way as Israel prevents food, water and medicine from reaching the remaining people of Gaza,' Cohen said at the event. 'Israel is literally starving them to death.'

The statements came as international aid groups and humanitarian agencies raised urgent concerns about conditions in Gaza. Many warn that hundreds of thousands face starvation, while access to aid remains blocked or limited.

Ben Cohen's Life Outside Activism: Wife, Family & Business

Before co-founding one of the most loved ice cream chains, Ben Cohen was an established fan of cold desserts. Born in 1951 in Brooklyn, Ben grew up in Long Island, New York, where he met his friend Jerry Greenfield in junior high school. The duo bonded over a mutual dislike of the gym and a shared love for ice cream.

Before launching the business, Cohen held several jobs—including taxi driver and teacher. He later taught crafts and cooked at a school for emotionally disturbed children, where he began experimenting seriously with making ice cream. Cohen's consistent admiration soon turned into a business idea, and along with his buddy Jerry, they founded an ice cream empire.

When it comes to his personal life, Cohen prefers to keep his family affairs under wraps. However, according to sources, Cohen reportedly lives in Jericho, Vermont, with his wife, Cynthia, a psychologist. They have one daughter, Aretha.

Ben Cohen's Net Worth

In 1978, Ben Cohen and his friend Jerry Greenfield started Ben & Jerry's with $8,000 in savings and a $4,000 bank loan, opening their first ice cream shop in Burlington, Vermont.

The company gained widespread attention for its inventive flavours and strong social values. By 2000, Ben & Jerry's was sold to Unilever for $326 million. Though Cohen and Greenfield were no longer involved in day-to-day operations after the sale, they both continued receiving salaries. They remained active through the Ben & Jerry's Foundation, which funds progressive social causes.

Today, Ben Cohen's estimated net worth is around $150 million. Though no longer involved in the daily running of the company, his name—and mission—remains closely associated with its identity.