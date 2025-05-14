On 12 May 2025, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made their first public appearance as a couple, sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics playoff game. Holding hands and sharing a few candid laughs, the two confirmed months of dating rumours—drawing just as much attention as the on-court action.

Their appearance comes as Cardi B navigates a public and contentious divorce from rapper Offset, with whom she shares three children. While the legal proceedings continue to unfold, the rapper seemed at ease alongside Diggs, signalling a fresh chapter in both of their lives—and careers.

From Maryland to the NFL Elite

Diggs, now 31, is currently a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, having signed a three-year, $69 million contract in March 2025. Known for his footwork, reliable hands, and playmaking ability, he has cemented his place among the NFL's top-tier talent. His professional journey began in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, later taking him to the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

A setback in 2024—an ACL injury while with the Texans—put his career on pause, but only briefly. Diggs made a strong recovery, and his new contract with the Patriots has fans eager to see what the seasoned receiver brings to the field this autumn.

A Strong Start, Both On and Off the Field

Born on 29 November 1993 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Diggs made his name early on at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School before committing to the University of Maryland. Between 2012 and 2014, he tallied over 2,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His college performance led to his selection by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

One of his career highlights came in 2020 when, as a Buffalo Bills wide receiver, he led the league in receptions and receiving yards, earning First-Team All-Pro honours. That season solidified his status as a top receiver—and his consistency has kept him there, even through injury.

Dating Headlines and Divorce Drama

Rumours of a relationship between Diggs and Cardi B first surfaced in October 2024. The whispers grew louder after sightings on Valentine's Day in Miami and again at a New York nightclub. Their courtside appearance appears to have confirmed what fans had speculated for months.

Cardi B, 32, has kept a relatively low profile amid her divorce from Offset. Allegations of harassment and revenge porn have made headlines, but despite the tension, Offset has publicly supported Cardi's right to move forward.

Wealth, Endorsements, and Staying Power

As of 2025, Diggs is estimated to be worth around $60 million. His income is a combination of NFL contracts and endorsements with brands such as Adidas, Gatorade, and Beats Electronics. While football remains his core focus, his growing mainstream visibility—and now his high-profile relationship—suggest Diggs is becoming a household name beyond sport.

The couple's pairing has sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans welcomed the news, some Patriots supporters expressed concern about Diggs staying focused during the offseason. Both seem to be taking it in stride.

Looking Ahead

As the NFL season draws closer, Diggs will be looking to deliver on his hefty new contract—this time in New England colours. For Cardi B, the public debut of her relationship could signal a fresh start in a year that's been anything but quiet.

Whether they're trending for touchdowns or trending on TikTok, this couple isn't fading from the spotlight anytime soon.