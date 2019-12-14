It was an emotional farewell for rapper Juice WRLD as his family and mother came together at the Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Harvey, Illinois to bid final goodbyes on Friday.

"We will carry you in our hearts always," said Juice WRLD's family in a tribute to the late rapper. In the open casket funeral his mother Carmela Wallace paid a moving tribute to her son, People reports.

"My dear son Jarad, God trusted me to raise you and I poured all I had into you as the Lord guided me. We were inseparable and even though you left home early, we were always in each other's hearts and always had a special bond."

"We were always overjoyed to see each other, and you still called me 'mommy' as you hugged and kiss me when you saw me. Your love was pure and innocent, and your heart was genuine. You truly cared about people and wanted to make the world a better place. I am going to miss you dearly. Rest in peace my dear one; mommy loves you," she wrote, according to the program obtained by TMZ.

The funeral of the Chicago native consisted of black-and-white portraits of his, his collages with his loved ones. His siblings paid a joint tribute to their brother and his grandmother Cecilia Darden also left a touching message to Juice WRLD.

The rapper real name Jarad Anthony Higgins died due to seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport on December 8. Best known for his 2018 hit "Lucid Dreams" Juice WRLD's death was confirmed by a statement from the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Right after the 21-year-old's death, rumours of him having drug trouble surfaced. Several media reports claimed that he suffered the seizure when FBI agents were confiscating drugs and guns from his private jet. His mother, meanwhile in her statement to TMZ said that that her son battled a drug addiction and that his family was learning to cope with the loss.

Besides, Nicki Minaj also paid tribute to the late artist during her speech at the Billboard Women in Music awards. "I recently had the pleasure of working and touring with Juice WRLD. I had a great conversation with him and while we walked to the stage, he held my hand and told me to stay calm and to pray. He said that he had been trying to do just that," said the 37-year-old.

She called him a "kindred spirit." "He spoke to me in detail about how in love he was with his girlfriend, and how passionate he was about music, and when he was in the studio with me, he did so many songs so quickly. He was honest and pure about what he felt and that inspired me," the rapper added.

Minaj honoured Juice WRLD and sent condolences to him, his family, his girlfriend and his friends.