Finding a reliable electric scooter in today's market is no small feat. At the same time, many face this predicament when searching for a secure and comfortable way of ensuring personal transportation. Given the plethora of available options, all with their levels of quality and reliability, this process often proves to be quite intimidating.

Among those available, one scooter caught the attention of our in-house reviewers here on IBT UK: the RCB R17 Electric Scooter. Upon closer inspection, we found some interesting reviews on the brand's Amazon page—a good number of which are reviews from parents who decided to buy their adult children this model.

Taking the RCB R17 Electric Scooter for a spin, the IBT UK team has shared some interesting points about this modern commuter ride:

Great Value For Speed and Efficiency

One of the things worth noting about the RCB R17 is that compared to other electric scooters in the market, our reviewers found that you can get a unit for as low as £239.99. Despite the sheer affordability of the scooter, it is worth noting that it still packs a punch in terms of speed and accessibility for the user.

For starters, the RCB R17 scooter has a 350W motor that can make your riding speed reach 25km/h, making your intercity travels much easier and faster–make sure you are wary of any city traffic, by the way! Moreover, this scooter has a 7.8Ah lithium battery that allows you to drive it within 30 km.

With that in mind, our reviewers noted that despite their prolonged electricity scooter usage throughout the day, it still managed to do repeated travels within the city–whether running errands or chasing out new story leads.

What's surprising to our reviewers is that despite the advanced hardware this scooter is still lightweight, portable, and easy to fold– perfect to take on public transport or carry around when not in use.

Perfect Control on the Road

Aside from our need for electric scooters to excel in speed and be a lightweight transportation mode across the city, a scooter must have reliable safety features to make your journey worry-free on the road. This is where the RCB R17 electric scooter truly impressed our reviewers. Its double Brakes–equating to electronic and disc brakes, headlights, brakes, and taillights are all welcome features. While some would say that this is an "overkill," it's essential to pimp up the scooter with proper safety features not only for your safety but for others on the road as well.

The scooter is committed to providing drivers with an ideal driving experience. It has a double suspension system and comfortable shock absorption, allowing you to travel easily. Our team of reviewers quickly proved this when they tested the scooter on varied concrete roads and pavements in the city. While there are times when the scooter proved too sensitive to many irregularities in today's roads, it still went okay for the most part.

Another cool thing about this scooter is that it utilizes a 3-speed design suitable for different scenarios. With this, you can keep the electric scooter at the same speed for eight seconds and quickly turn on the cruise mode. Moreover, you can also view the electric vehicle data and control the electric scooter through your mobile phone.

Customer Reviews

But don't just take our word for the scooter's exceptional performance. In the brand's Amazon review page, parents are raving about the RCB R17, saying that they are very happy they bought the scooter for their adult kids.

Rossman from U.K. said he bought the scooter for his daughter and was impressed with the safety features: "I recently bought an Electric Scooter for my daughter to use on her daily school commute, and I must say, I am very satisfied with my purchase... Safety is a top priority, and this electric scooter doesn't disappoint. It features a safe braking system that allows my daughter to stop quickly and effectively, reducing the risk of accidents or injuries. Plus, the LED display provides important information at a glance, ensuring she can monitor her speed and battery life with ease."

Gareth Downey, aslo from U.K. said that his son 'loves' it: "My son loves the scooter and loads of great options on the app for it including,locking device,GPS,speed control,battery updates and many more features."

Even a 55-year old anonymous, verified buyer said that he enjoys the scooter very much. "Bought this scooter as another means of transport it's well built and has some nice features like cruise control,disc brake etc ,I am an outdoors person and age 55 this scooter is fantastic great fun so if your umming and ahhring about buying it just do it specially at this price enjoy."

Final Verdict

The RCB R17 Electric Scooter stands out as a respectable choice in the crowded field of personal mobility options. Thanks to its unique combination of robust performance, sleek design, and cutting-edge safety features, it appeals to leisure riders and urban commuters alike.

Moreover, the RCB R17 is a remarkable package that delivers flair and substance despite minor concerns about its weight and limited range. Those looking for a pleasant and dependable electric scooter should give the RCB R17 careful thought.

Looks: 4 out of 5 (IBT UK Team: "It's sleek and modern, perfect for city commuters")

Features: 4 out of 5 (IBT UK Team: "Lots of notable features but sometimes speed doesn't go up to 25km/h")

Value for Money: 4 out of 5 (IBT UK Team: "A bit pricey but for the features, you know that you are getting your money's worth")