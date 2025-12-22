A newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related records briefly published by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has reignited public scrutiny after several files disappeared from the agency's website — including an image that appears to show President Donald Trump alongside a blonde woman whose identity remains disputed.

The controversy has fuelled widespread online speculation, with netizens debating whether the redacted figure could be Ivanka Trump, an unrelated adult woman, or a manipulated image altogether.

Viral Photo Sparks 'Ivanka' Speculation

Online debate intensified after screenshots circulated showing a separate redacted photo of Trump seated next to a blonde female figure, with her face obscured. Some social media users alleged the woman could be Ivanka Trump, citing hair colour and perceived age similarities.

Posts amplifying the claim spread rapidly across X, including commentary suggesting the redaction was intentional due to the woman being a minor at the time.

Others pushed back, arguing timelines made the claim implausible and that Ivanka Trump's childhood photos do not align with the appearance of the woman in question, while others argue that it was Ivanka's sister, Tiffany, who is ten years younger than her.

DOJ Files Briefly Removed After Initial Release

According to CBS News, at least 15 Epstein-related files released by the DOJ on Friday were no longer accessible by Saturday, prompting questions about transparency and editorial oversight.

CBS confirmed it had downloaded the full document set before the removals occurred. The DOJ later acknowledged that certain materials were taken down for further review, citing the need to protect victims and ensure compliance with federal redaction standards.

In a statement posted on X, the DOJ said photos and materials would continue to be reviewed and redacted 'in an abundance of caution' as additional information is assessed.

Credenza Photo and Trump Image Reposted

One of the temporarily removed files showed a credenza displaying framed photographs, including images of former President Bill Clinton and Pope John Paul II. An open drawer revealed a photograph depicting Trump alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The DOJ later confirmed the image was reposted after officials determined it did not depict Epstein victims and required no further redaction.

Other removed materials reportedly included photographs of rooms containing massage tables, nude artwork, and explicit imagery.

AI Fact-Checks Add to Confusion

As speculation escalated, users turned to AI tools for clarification. Responses from xAI's Grok model offered conflicting assessments — at times suggesting the image may be manipulated or AI-generated, while other outputs claimed unredacted versions identify the woman as an adult model unrelated to Trump's family.

The inconsistencies further fuelled debate, underscoring how limited official context has driven reliance on automated tools rather than verified reporting.

Other Trump Photos Confirmed Authentic

Separately, CNN confirmed that authentic photographs of Trump do appear in Epstein estate materials released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

Those images show Trump posing with adult women whose faces were redacted by lawmakers, alongside other high-profile figures including Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates and Richard Branson. None of the released images depict sexual misconduct or underage individuals, according to CNN's reporting.

The White House has accused Democrats of selectively releasing images to create misleading narratives, while reiterating that Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

What Remains Unclear

Despite Congress mandating the release of all Epstein-related DOJ records, some of the most consequential materials — including FBI victim interviews and internal prosecutorial memos — remain absent from the disclosures.

The DOJ has said files will continue to be released on a rolling basis, citing the time required to protect survivor identities.

At present, there is no verified evidence confirming the identity of the redacted woman in the viral Trump photo, nor confirmation that the image depicts Ivanka Trump. While some Epstein estate photos involving Trump are authentic and publicly documented, the specific image driving online speculation remains unverified, disputed, or possibly manipulated.

The episode highlights how partial disclosures, heavy redactions and missing context have created an information vacuum — one increasingly filled by AI tools and online conjecture rather than definitive answers. Until additional records are released or officially clarified, the true identity of the woman in question remains unresolved.