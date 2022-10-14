Netflix's newest docuseries, "The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist," revisits the notorious 2008 and 2009 burglaries of celebrity homes. Their notable victims include A-list Hollywood stars like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Orlando Bloom.

The three-part docuseries features exclusive interviews with Alexis Haines and Nick Prugo, two former members of the ill-famed Hollywood heist group.

In episode one, ring leader Nick Prugo shared in detail his thoughts and emotions when fellow mastermind Rachel Lee invited him to their first home burglary.

Prugo divulged that he felt like an outcast when he first moved to Calabasas, California. His mom drove him to school in a Honda and not a Mercedes or Range Rover like the other students but popular girl Lee took an interest in him.

In the docuseries, Prugo remembers leaving a party with Lee when the pair broke into a car for the first time. He said, "Rachel went over to a car and pulled on this door handle, probably joking, and it opens. She was just so carefree and just so nonchalant. I was terrified. I thought we were going to get caught, like in trouble. It definitely was scary. So we ended up with all these credit cards, you know? And the next day, we went shopping."

After that first robbery, more incidents followed, and Prugo did not want to stop. "It gave me that confidence, and I didn't want to give that up," Prugo said.

When they grew tired of robbing expensive cars, they started looking into robbing the homes of wealthy communities. He said he and Lee's first victim was an old friend of his named Eden Shizzle. WhenShizzle posted on MySpace that he was going on vacation, they grabbed the opportunity to break in.

Although Prugo claims the stole only around $8,000 from Shizzle's parents' safe, Shizzle himself made an appearance and said what he lost was actually between $30,000 and $40,000.

Prugo and Lee used this same modus operandi to target public figures like Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge and Paris Hilton, whose activities they could track from their social media pages.

To learn the whole story, "The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist" is now available for streaming on Netflix.