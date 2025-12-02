A torrent of intimate messages and erotic poetry allegedly sent by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to journalist Olivia Nuzzi has surfaced — casting the high-profile politician into fresh scandal just as her tell-all memoir draws global attention.

The disclosures, made public via a prominent Substack post and excerpts from Nuzzi's upcoming book, paint a picture of a digital affair marked by obsessive declarations, sexualised verse and emotionally charged language.

Kennedy's camp has denied any romantic relationship beyond a single interview, but the published material is fuelling new scrutiny.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Love Poems Shed Light on 'Digital Affair'

In a series of posts on his Substack newsletter, former partner Ryan Lizza claims that Kennedy sent Nuzzi explicit and sexually charged text messages during what he describes as a 'digital affair'.

Among the passages published was a poem titled American Canyon which reportedly contains lines such as: 'Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest. Drink from me Love' and 'I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I'll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. Don't spill a drop. I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love'.

According to Lizza, there were other messages that he chose not to publish because they were 'too explicit to print'.

Nuzzi, in her memoir American Canto, releasing on Dec. 2 2025, does not name Kennedy explicitly but refers to him throughout as 'the politician'. She recounts a winding, emotionally fraught digital relationship that began after she profiled him during his 2023 presidential bid.

In the book, she reveals that the pair exchanged affectionate messages, including 'I love you' from him, and that Kennedy reportedly told her he wanted to have a baby with her. Nuzzi also recalls intimate glimpses into his daily life, including seeing him floss his teeth and noticing the contents of his toiletry bag.

Her account indicates that the relationship was never consummated in person. She has maintained that their connection was emotional and digital, but has acknowledged that she should have disclosed it earlier to avoid a conflict of interest given her role as a political journalist.

Fallout, Denials and Media Ethics Questions for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The publication of these poems and memoir excerpts has stirred immediate controversy. Kennedy is married to actress Cheryl Hines, and his office has repeatedly denied that there was a romantic or sexual relationship with Nuzzi, insisting the pair met only once for an interview.

Meanwhile, media professionals are casting a spotlight on the ethical implications of the alleged affair. Critics argue that the relationship, real or digital, between a journalist and a subject she was covering represents a significant conflict of interest. As one media-industry observer recently noted, the scandal could deepen public distrust not only of individual journalists but of journalism as a whole.

Further complicating the picture, Lizza claims that Nuzzi may have leveraged her journalistic access to funnel inside information and opposition research to Kennedy's campaign, including help with debate preparation, media strategy and even suppression of negative stories such as one about a bear carcass allegedly dumped in Central Park.

Nuzzi's professional trajectory has already been altered by the scandal. She left her role at the magazine that employed her in 2024 following an internal review. Recently appointed as West Coast editor at Vanity Fair, she now faces intense scrutiny as her memoir is poised for release.

At present, there are no publicly known legal proceedings connected to the claims in the memoir or the Substack posts. All reporting agrees that the material remains at the level of allegation. Cautiously, the journalists who are reporting the case suggest that any printing of the texts or the poems should be clearly indicated and considered unverified unless there is independent confirmation.

The chaos surrounding American Canto not only adds up but also, through the continuous circulation of the poems, has made the saga a source of both sensational headlines and critical questions about transparency, power, and journalistic integrity.