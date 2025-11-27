Olivia Nuzzi, once regarded as one of Washington's sharpest political reporters, is facing extraordinary allegations that she secretly operated as a political fixer for Robert F Kennedy Jr while still working as a high-profile journalist.

The claims, made by her ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza in a new instalment of his Substack series Catch and Kill and aggregated by Yahoo News, suggest Nuzzi blurred ethical lines by advising Kennedy's 2024 presidential bid and even covertly gathering information from Donald Trump's inner circle.

The accusations, now reverberating across media circles, raise serious questions about journalistic integrity, influence and the extent to which a reporter may shape — rather than observe — political events.

Lizza Claims Nuzzi Acted as RFK Jr.'s Behind-the-Scenes Political Operative

In part three of his Substack exposé, published on 26 November 2025, Lizza alleged that Nuzzi effectively became Kennedy's private political strategist while publicly presenting herself as a hard-edged reporter.

According to Lizza's account, summarised by Yahoo News, Nuzzi advised Kennedy on media strategy, edited speeches, selected outfits, coached him ahead of debates, and even engaged in opposition research.

Lizza characterised her role as that of a 'fixer', deeply involved in Kennedy's messaging during a pivotal period of his independent 2024 bid. The claims suggest an unusual dual life: a journalist with privileged access operating simultaneously as a political insider.

Secret Service Protection Push and Pressure Campaign Claims

Lizza further alleged Nuzzi worked her Washington contacts to secure Secret Service protection for Kennedy. After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July 2024, Nuzzi reportedly amplified Kennedy's renewed protection requests, placing public pressure on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to Lizza's account, Kennedy was granted protection days later — a development he said Nuzzi believed would add 'presidential sheen' to the campaign. These claims have not been independently verified, but they add to the picture Lizza paints of a journalist using insider influence to shape political outcomes.

Explosive Recording Allegation: Device Placed With Artist at Mar-a-Lago

The most controversial allegation centres on a reported attempt to capture Trump's private conversations. Lizza claims Nuzzi sent artist Isabelle Brourman to Mar-a-Lago for a portrait session, and — when she wasn't allowed into the room — placed a recording device in Brourman's bag.

According to Mediaite, the recorder allegedly captured snippets of discussions involving Trump allies, including Matt Gaetz and Susie Wiles.

Lizza teased that one comment referencing Butler, Pennsylvania, may be revealed in part four of his series. No independent outlet has verified the content of the alleged recording.

Reports of Her Role in Trump Endorsement and 2024 Campaign Fallout

According to Lizza and reporting by Hollywood Reporter, Nuzzi allegedly advised Kennedy on how to endorse Trump once it became clear his campaign could not survive. Kennedy endorsed Trump in August 2024 and was later appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The scandal broke weeks after Lizza discovered Nuzzi's affair with Kennedy. She was placed on leave and later dismissed by New York Magazine following the revelations.

The controversy has since been viewed as one of the most significant breaches of journalistic ethics in recent memory. Her case has become a cautionary tale in media circles, with commentators warning that personal entanglements can erode public trust in journalism.

The Ringer described it as 'the most outrageous scandal in politics and media,' underscoring its impact on both journalism and campaign culture.