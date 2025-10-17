A political career can survive many things: contentious elections, policy debates, and public scrutiny. But for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now the U.S. Health Secretary, the greatest threat to his resilient comeback isn't a political rival, but a story waiting to be told.

A ghost from the 2024 campaign trail is returning, not as a fleeting headline, but as a full-length book poised to become his ultimate wrecking ball.

Olivia Nuzzi, the journalist at the centre of last year's bombshell revelations about her relationship with Kennedy, is preparing to publish a memoir. The book, titled American Canto, promises to strip bare the private digital exchanges between them.

This isn't just another tabloid story; it's a looming crisis that could shatter Kennedy's carefully rebuilt career and become a major obstacle to any future political ambitions.

The Campaign Affair Haunting RFK Jr.

The scandal first erupted in late 2024 when news broke that Nuzzi had informed her employer at the time, New York Magazine, about a 'personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign.' While she denied any physical intimacy, Nuzzi admitted the connection 'should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.'

The admission was a lightning bolt to her career, leading to her being placed on leave and an eventual departure from the magazine amid legal and personal turmoil.

The story intensified when Nuzzi's ex-fiancé, fellow political reporter Ryan Lizza, unleashed a torrent of damaging allegations in court filings. He claimed Kennedy had told Nuzzi he wanted to 'possess,' 'control,' and even 'impregnate' her.

Lizza characterised the affair as 'toxic,' stating that Nuzzi had described a 'huge power disparity' in their connection. While Kennedy's camp has consistently denied the more salacious claims and insisted the relationship was non-physical, the impending release of Nuzzi's memoir threatens to render those denials obsolete.

It is reported to be filled with 'sexually charged' text messages that could widen the rift not only between Kennedy and his critics, but perhaps even his own family.

Why This Memoir Could Derail RFK Jr.'s Career

The publication of American Canto presents a multifaceted threat to Kennedy's position and reputation, moving far beyond simple PR damage control. For a public official in charge of national health policy, the revelation of a secret relationship with a journalist covering his campaign raises serious questions of ethical judgment.

Even without a physical component, the perception of impropriety and a conflict of interest could prove deeply corrosive to public trust. The memoir's true power, however, lies in its narrative control. By planning to publish their intimate text exchanges, Nuzzi can frame the story on her terms. If the messages depict emotional manipulation or coercion, Kennedy will lose his ability to shape the public's understanding of events entirely.

This professional crisis is compounded by the inevitable personal and marital fallout. Kennedy's marriage to actress Cheryl Hines has previously weathered rumours of infidelity, but the explicit content promised in the memoir could inflict irreparable damage and erode public sympathy.

Furthermore, this new chapter is almost certain to revive past scandals that have followed Kennedy for years, potentially encouraging others to come forward and creating a pattern of behaviour that is difficult to defend. In the relentless 24-hour news cycle, a political memoir packed with scandal is tailor-made for media saturation.

Nuzzi's book has the potential not just to be a headache, but to rewrite public memory and haunt Kennedy's ambitions for years to come.