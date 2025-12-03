FBI Director Kash Patel is facing intense scrutiny after a confidential report revealed that many managers feel paralysed by fear under his leadership.

The findings, published this month have caused waves across political and law enforcement circles in the US. According to sources, staff worry that any misstep could put their jobs at risk, leaving seasoned employees hesitant to act without explicit instructions.

The report portrays an agency struggling with internal tension. Contributors described a workplace where day-to-day operations slowed because employees avoided taking initiative.

Even experienced agents reportedly felt pressure to conform, fearing sharp reprimands or unexpected reactions from Patel.

Observers said this environment has affected morale and could hinder critical investigative work at a time when the Bureau faces complex national security challenges.

Patel Struggles With Complex FBI Programmes

The 115-page report criticised Patel for lacking the knowledge required to lead the FBI. Contributors said he struggled to understand the agency's complex programmes and daily operations.

One source told investigators Patel 'has neither the breadth of experience nor the bearing an FBI director needs to be successful'.

Another said he 'lacks the requisite knowledge or deep understanding of all the FBI's unique and complex investigative and intelligence programmes'.

These remarks captured frustration felt by many inside an agency built on precise coordination and deep subject awareness.

Patel's background includes work in US President Donald Trump's administration, serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism in 2019 and 2020.

He also briefly led the Defence Department as Chief of Staff and held roles in the Justice Department. Despite that, sources said he faced steep challenges managing an agency with more than 37,000 employees.

Staff Fears and Frustrations Mount

The report heavily criticised Patel's management style. Twenty-four sources said the Bureau felt 'internally paralysed by fear' with managers 'afraid of losing their jobs'. Many seasoned employees reportedly avoided taking initiative, waiting instead on Patel's instructions.

Deputy Director Dan Bongino also came under fire. One contributor described him as 'something of a clown'. The report noted both men showed 'arrogance' and an 'unfortunate obsession with social media'.

Even a self-described Trump supporter inside the Bureau said Patel was 'not very good' and 'may be insecure'. That same source argued he lacked both experience and the 'measured self-confidence' needed to lead such a large organisation.

Questionable Actions After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Patel's conduct following Charlie Kirk's assassination in Utah on 10 September drew further criticism. The report said he arrived without an FBI raid jacket and refused to disembark until one was found. Agents eventually located a jacket from a female officer at the scene.

A veteran source said Patel also took credit for work done by other agencies. ALPHA 99, a contributor, said he 'did a disservice to the FBI by breaking with Bureau tradition and norms by taking credit for the good work of other agencies'.

The report will be presented to House and Senate Judiciary Committees later this week. Authors stressed it 'was never intended to be a hit piece in any way shape or form' despite reportedly skewing 80/20 negative.

Trump Maintains Support

Rumours suggested Trump might remove Patel, but White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson denied them.

She said, 'President Trump has assembled the most talented and impressive administration in history and they are doing an excellent job carrying out the President's agenda'.

Jackson added, 'FBI Director Patel is a critical member of the President's team and he is working tirelessly to restore integrity to the FBI'.